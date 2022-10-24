A little over a month after the initial announcement the company was coming, representatives from Piedmont Lithium were on hand in Etowah last week.
The company announced plans to locate a lithium hydroxide processing plant in the North Etowah Industrial Plant on Sept. 1 and then, on Thursday, four company executives visited the town as part of a meet and greet session. Along with a prepared package of information, the executives answered questions from the public on the new industry.
The company was founded in 2016 and is located in Belmont, N.C. It currently has four projects in the process of opening — a Quebec, Canada mine set to open in 2023, a Ghana mine set to open in 2024, the Etowah processing plant set to open in 2025 and a North Carolina mine and processing plant set to open in 2026.
Vice President of Corporate Communications Erin Sanders specified that while the North Carolina plant will have mining operations, the Etowah plant will not.
“Here in Tennessee, we are not mining lithium,” she said. “The spodumene concentrate that comes from the Ghana project will come here to Tennessee just to be processed.”
Lithium hydroxide is used in electric vehicle batteries. It’s created from a three-step process, according to the company, that starts with mining spodumene ore, that ore is sent to a concentrator and then that concentrate is sent to a processing plant where lithium hydroxide is produced.
The emissions from the plant will be minimal, Sanders noted.
“We just submitted our air permit,” she said. “This is just like any other manufacturing site, there will be some emissions, but it’s actually a very low profile project.”
With it being built new, she said the plant will use the most modern technology and “there won’t by anything visible.”
There also aren’t concerns of anything seeping into the ground, she said, since there won’t be mining and it’s being built on a pad.
“Unlike mining where you engage with the water tables, not here,” she said.
The product will be brought to America by ships from Ghana and then by rail from the port to Etowah.
The company will also take steps to eliminate noise pollution, she said.
“It will be like any other manufacturing operation, it doesn’t have a mining aspect that usually creates more noise,” she explained, noting that the work is done inside the building and they plan on noise setbacks and noise reduction measures.
Senior Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer Kris McVey responded to another question that there will be a byproduct, called tailings, which is “for lack of a better term, waste rock leftover.”
However, there are plans being made to dispose of that elsewhere once the plant is operational.
“It’ll go somewhere else — we’re in the process of figuring that out,” she said.
In some cases, the tailings can be used for cement making and road projects, but they can’t determine yet if that’s what the byproduct will be used for.
“It could be one solution,” she said, noting that it’ll depend on the specifics of how the Ghana mine works. “Each of these (mines) have their own soil qualities, mineral content and all that has to be taken into account.”
There is also no risk of volatility, Sanders said.
“This type of spodumene, lithium, lithium hydroxide does not have volatility,” she explained. “A lot of people confuse it with other forms of lithium that are not stable.”
Sanders noted that this plant is the beginning of a process of strengthening the U.S. position on energy independence in terms of electric vehicles.
“They need the lithium hydroxide to make those batteries,” she said. “We’re starting to realize in the U.S. we have a supply chain gap. China manufactures 80% of the lithium hydroxide in the world. That’s a large reason for the grants the DOE (U.S. Department of Energy) has supplied.”
The plan is for construction to begin in 2023 and the plant to go into production in 2025.
“It will be the largest lithium hydroxide plant in the U.S.,” Sanders said. “It will be one of the world’s most sustainable lithium hydroxide operations.”
As for the reasoning to select Etowah, she said they “fell in love with this area and the people here,” but that Etowah and Tennessee also provide “proximity to battery and auto plants; the workforce and infrastructure; and the business climate is very welcoming and supportive.”
The plan is to invest $600 billion in the community and create 120 jobs, which will include electrical, mechanical, control room operator, packing and receiving.
“As we ramp up, we’ll have employees who live right here,” Sanders said. “We want to be an engaged, responsible corporate citizen. We want to invest in this community as we develop this project.”
McVey noted that a philanthropic foundation will be set up that will include a scholarship program — which is expected to begin giving out scholarships in the spring of 2023 — and grants to organizations, such as schools.
“We’re not just a company that’s located here, we’re engaged and we’re a part of these groups,” Community and Government Relations Manager Malissa Gordon noted.
The company also hopes to bring more business with it once it opens in Etowah.
“We made a commitment very early on that we intend to bring suppliers with us,” Gordon said. “In this industry, if you build it, they will come. There will be supplier outreach and we hope that will bring more business here.”
