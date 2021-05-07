Athens taxpayers are likely to see an increase in their property tax rate in 2021, but the exact amount is still being discussed.
The Athens City Council held a budget workshop on Tuesday night. A focal point of the conversation was a proposed 9.5-cent increase in the city’s property tax rate that was included in the preliminary budget proposal.
The purpose for the proposed tax hike, which has been discussed for several years, is to fund a bond issue not to exceed $10 million that was unanimously approved by the council in February. The bond issuance is intended to fund a group of capital projects referred to as “The Big 5” by City Manager C. Seth Sumner.
The estimated total cost for these capital projects is $8.7 million. They include $3 million in street improvements in the area of the new consolidated elementary school currently under construction on the campus of the existing City Park Elementary School; renovations to the Athens Municipal Building estimated at $2.5 million; renovations and new construction at the Public Works office estimated at $2 million; a new fire training facility with city buy-in of $700,000; and a new animal shelter with a city buy-in of $500,000.
City officials intend to pursue additional funding from McMinn County government for both the fire training facility and animal shelter, and plan to approach McMinn County municipal governments for more funding for the animal shelter.
If approved on final reading of the city’s 2021-22 budget, the new property tax rate would be $1.3626 for every $100 of assessed value. The additional cost on a $100,000 home at the new rate would be about $20 per year.
Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller began council discussion of the proposed tax increase.
“I’d like to see it drop down into the 8(-cent) range somehow and not go into the nine range and add a sunset clause to that property tax so when that bill gets paid off, we don’t have to come back and vote, it will just drop back to what the rate is now … and not let it be a permanent property tax rate,” he said.
Council Member Dick Pelley expressed concern about a sunset clause being built in to a potential rate increase.
“I can appreciate what you’re saying, but I don’t like the idea of imposing on a future city council,” said Pelley. “I don’t think that we’re aware of what’s going to happen in 30 or 40 years.”
Sumner said the council could vote on a resolution stating that the property tax increase should be rolled back once the debt service on the bond issue has been satisfied. Sumner said he expects the debt to be paid off in no more than 25 years and possibly sooner if the city is able to maintain a capital reserve fund.
“A resolution would be a good way to urge that future council, whenever that is, that this is our intent; we told the citizens once this is retired, we roll that back off,” said Sumner.
Finance Director Mike Keith encouraged the council not put any such resolution in terms of the exact amount of the rate increase. He noted that the tax rate will change up to five times in the next 25 years due to state reappraisals every five years. He also noted that rate adjustments may occur due to inflation.
Currently, each penny of the property tax rate generates about $50,000 of revenue.
To Keith’s point, Sumner suggested that the resolution could propose lowering the tax rate by an amount commensurate to the payment needed each year to service the debt.
Mayor Bo Perkinson agreed with the premise of Lockmiller’s suggestion of a sunset clause. Sumner said the council can continue to talk about the specifics of such a resolution at Monday’s study session.
Perkinson, as well as Council Member Jordan Curtis, also agreed with Lockmiller’s suggestion of a tax increase closer to 8 cents.
Sumner outlined a few ways in which the property tax rate increase could be lower, the first of which to remove one of the capital projects. Pelley suggested eliminating the renovations at the municipal building. Perkinson noted that all of “The Big 5” projects except for public works are still in the concept phase.
Another method to reduce the rate increase, according to Sumner, would be to utilize a portion of the city’s existing capital improvement fund.
“I would caution the city council about utilizing those (funds) — we don’t want to draw down too much — but there may be a level that the city council is comfortable with using cash reserves to lower what will finally be that debt service,” said Sumner.
Sumner then noted the city’s expected share of the recently-passed federal COVID stimulus package. He said the city will receive $3.7 million — possibly prior to the final reading of the city budget in June — but the approved uses of that money have yet to be determined.
If capital expenses are approved spending for the COVID money, Sumner said that could dramatically reduce the local tax dollars necessary to fund “The Big 5.”
Earlier, Pelley suggested that, rather than lower the proposed 9.5-cent increase, he would prefer an increase of between 11 and 12 cents to provide revenue to fund more personnel in both the city police and fire departments.
Keith noted that an additional two cents on the increase would generate about $100,000. Sumner said that wouldn’t be enough to cover the salary and benefits of two additional employees.
Perkinson said the council should consider the results of a recently-completed fire department study by the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), as well as a forthcoming MTAS study of the police department. He said those studies could provide valuable perspective on the specific needs in both departments. Perkinson added that a citywide strategic plan is being developed for release in the fall.
Council Member Frances Witt-McMahan was open to exploring the possibility of raising the property tax rate to a higher amount than the proposed 9.5 cents.
“I have a hard time with a high property tax, but if we’re going to increase the property tax to support police, fire — those things that are needed in the community whether they be public works or whatever — I’m not opposed to having that conversation,” she said.
Sumner asked each council member to send their questions and suggestions to his office in advance of Monday’s study session when the discussion will continue. The first reading of the budget is slated for May 18 and the second and final reading is scheduled for June 15. The budget ordinance is the only city ordinance that can be modified between the first and second reading.
