The McMinn Senior Activity Center was recently awarded an $8,000 grant provided by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.
Local and state officials celebrated with senior center staff including McMinn Senior Center board members Carey Hicks and Dick Pelley, State Rep. Mark Cochran, Senior Center Executive Director Diane Hutsell, TCAD Executive Director James Dunn, MSAC board members Melinda King and Jordan Johnston, and Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability Executive Director Criss Grant.
“This funding is vital for the health and well-being of older adults across Tennessee, as senior centers provide access to an array of opportunities to stay safe, active, and healthy,” Dunn said in an earlier statement. “We presented the impact made last year with these grants to the Tennessee General Assembly, and I’m grateful they gave us more funding this year to have an even greater effect on the lives of aging Tennesseans.”
TCAD was tasked with distributing individual $8,000 grants to 125 senior centers in 89 counties from the total $1 million in grants allocated in this year’s state budget by the Tennessee General Assembly — a $600,000 increase from the previous fiscal year.
“Senior centers connect older adults through social engagement and are a hub to vital community services that promote healthy aging across our state,” Dunn said. “Last year, TCAD was able to enhance 80 senior centers in Tennessee with grants, and thanks to additional funding from the Tennessee General Assembly, we will make an even greater impact for our aging population this year.”
“As older Americans live longer, there is a growing need to develop the connections between health and happiness in order to improve the overall quality of life in later years,” said Hutsell. “Funds will be used to help support programming at the center to (provide) older adults in McMinn County the opportunity to stay active and healthy with a wide range of activities that include daily lunch, special events and daily programs, dancing and singing, fitness programs, tournaments, art classes and access to pool, snooker, chess and card clubs.”
