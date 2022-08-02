NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wars Commission, the Tennessee Historical Commission division responsible for preserving the state’s significant military history, has announced the Aug. 15 opening of this year’s grant cycle for the Civil War Sites Preservation Fund (CWSPF).
This fund is provided by legislation to the Tennessee Historical Commission who approves and awards CWSPF grants. The Tennessee Wars Commission administers the application and grant processes.
The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund, begun in 2013, is a key source for matching funds for the acquisition and preservation of properties associated with the 38 most significant Civil War sites in Tennessee. Additionally, grants can assist in funding the acquisition and protection of Underground Railroad sites eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, or eligible for designation as a National Historic Landmark.
Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) non-profit. This grant will pay a one-to-one, 50 percent match where the grantee provides the match from a non-state source. Applications are scored, rated, and ranked by Tennessee Historical Commission and Tennessee Wars Commission staff members. The board of the Historical Commission has voting approval of eligible grant projects.
“Since its debut in 2013, approximately $5 million in funding from this program has helped save almost one thousand acres of threatened Tennessee battlefield lands,” said Tennessee Historical Commission Director Patrick McIntyre.
“Last year, the Wars Commission awarded over $560,000 in Tennessee CWSPF grants that will help to preserve approximately 175 acres of battlefield properties. This year, projects were focused on core battlefield areas associated with the Wauhatchie and Chattanooga battlefields,” noted Tennessee Wars Commission Director of Programs Nina Scall.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31. The grant application process is digital.
