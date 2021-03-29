Progress is continuing toward the opening of the Etowah city pool and a few more decisions were made toward that end last week.
A timeframe on when the pool should close and fees for use were among the topics discussed during Monday’s Etowah City Commission meeting.
While exact hours of operation were not determined, there was an idea given on when the pool should close each day.
“When we developed this schedule we looked at pools from Maryville, Alcoa, Athens, Englewood to compare what their hours are,” Tuggle said. “Our pool will not have lights in it, so by regulations we will have to close the pool by dark ... as we progress through this year we can look at how to schedule swimming classes and other things.”
The commissioners unanimously agreed on the plan to close the pool each day by dark and then the topic shifted to admission fees. Tuggle noted that these were also compared to the previously mentioned pools.
“We have a base entry fee of $4 for ages 6 to 54 and 55 and older would be considered our seniors at $3,” Tuggle said. “When you go into the season passes, we are very comparable to the other pools that we looked at and this gives a good discount for season pass holders for the whole family. We tried to match up to pricing as well as the number of people.”
Commissioners also talked the purchase of pool furniture.
The commissioners ultimately unanimously agreed on four round tables, with two of them being Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
The next topic concerned the chairs and loungers.
“If we look at the resin chairs, which are like dining chairs, they are a set of 16 at $352.49 plus shipping. I suggested at least one set so that parents and grandparents had a more comfortable place than just sitting on a picnic bench,” Tuggle said. “For the resin chaise lounge for $82.88 each, there was no quantity discount for purchasing 12 but you can see that 12 came to $995.88 plus shipping cost.”
According to Tuggle, the price for the resin lounge chairs change regularly.
“A year ago before I even presented anything to you all, they were $69.99. (Commissioner) Jim Swayne had suggested these a month ago and they were $79.99 and when I checked these before the packet went out they were $82.99 with no quantity discounts for 12 and under,” she explained. “This changes regularly so the next time I come on here they could be $89.99 or they could be back to $79.99 with a quantity discount.”
The commissioners then decided to get the dozen for now.
“I say let’s get 12 now and see if we will need more,” Swayne said, receiving agreement from the other commissioners.
The commissioners then moved on to how to provide shade around the pool.
“We had attempted several years ago a shade structure out at the splash pad, but it just did not hold up,” Tuggle said. “These umbrellas will be put up every morning and taken down every evening to be stored in the pool house.”
She believes the umbrellas will provide more comfort for guests.
“I agree Tina, we need umbrellas,” said Commissioner Diana Elrod. “Speaking as a mother and as someone who has had skin cancer in the past, this would persuade me to stay longer and spend more money at the pool if there were some type of shade for my children or I to sit under at the pool.”
The plan is to secure the umbrellas utilizing sand bases.
“They will be locked with the sand base and unlocked and secured at night,” Tuggle noted. “It is not a convenient process but it is something that we have to do because if they are left outside by the pool there is a very good chance they will walk away.”
Garwood noted that when they are filled with sand the weight is more than enough to secure the umbrella in place.
“It would take a pretty hefty wind to pick it up and take it out of there,” he noted.
“The staff at the pool will be watching this and if we have high winds we will have to be prepared for issues at the pool anyway, so it will just be part of operations at the pool,” Tuggle added.
She pointed out that the city plans to look into larger shade structures in the future.
“We are just trying to get started into the business right now,” Garwood said. “We can add on a few things as we go along.”
The commissioners completed the pool discussion with another unanimous vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.