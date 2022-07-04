Inflation has struck most walks of life across the country and the ongoing new schools project in Athens is no exception.
During Athens City Schools’ regular June meeting, board members were made aware of considerably higher costs than expected for work being planned at the consolidated schools building to restructure the athletic fields.While costs for the fields have come in higher than expected, it was stressed that the building itself is still on track and costs haven’t risen for it.
The new plan for the fields consists of a combination baseball/softball field and a regulation-sized soccer field down the hill from Athens City Middle School.
ACS Director Robert Greene told the board members he needed approval of a fee to Design Innovation Architects (DIA) of $46,000.
“We decided earlier on to reconfigure it, this is making it official so the architect can do that work,” Greene said. “The prices are pretty high for the services it’s going to take to do that project. There’s some real study and and research that needs to be done before we make a decision on which part to do. I would recommend we hire the architect to begin that process.”
After some concern was voiced by members of the school board, the fee was approved unanimously.
The total cost to redesign the fields is estimated at $610,000 currently, with the restroom and concession architect fee at $38,000 and the cost for the restrooms and concession stands being $588,000. Along with that, the sewer line is projected to cost $90,400, sidewalks are estimated at $300,000 and the fencing around the soccer field is expected to come in at $11,000.
That adds up to a total of $1,683,400 in total cost for redesigning the fields. Greene said he hopes some of those costs shift down as time goes on.
“What this does is he can re-design it and we can get the actual cost,” Greene explained. “They have the estimates for what it’ll take. As you can see, some of them are alarmingly high. When he first gave them to me, I raised cane a little bit, he has gone down (on the redesign fee) about $7,000.”
Greene noted that he’s not currently recommending restrooms and concession stands, as there are some changes that they want to look at to see if it would decrease the cost. Restrooms and concessions are expected to ultimately be built, however.
“This gets us the hard numbers on what it takes to redesign the fields,” Board Member Johnny Coffman asked Greene.
“He’ll draw up the documents, the plans, have them approved and then give them to Merit (Construction) to give us an actual quote to do the work prescribed here,” Greene responded.
“They’re not good numbers, they’re just not,” Coffman said. “It’s alarming.”
Board Member Abby Carroll then asked if there is an option to bid out the work to see if someone else would offer a lower price.
“The problem with this is you’ve already got a sub(contractor) doing the work,” Greene answered, noting that there would be a hesitancy for anyone else to take the job in that circumstance.
“You’re looking at 30 to 60 days (to start),” Greene told the board members. “I think we want to go with the new plan regardless, then if it gets too expensive we decide if we want turf now or turf later.”
The estimated cost on putting artificial turf on the entirety of the soccer and baseball fields is $1.36 million. The estimated cost for the entire soccer field and only the infield of the baseball diamond is $944,000. The former would bring the total cost to $3,043,400, while the latter would bump it up to $2,627,400.
During Wednesday’s work session, Greene noted that the $610,000 is the price that came in way higher than he expected and he’s hoping in particular to see that number fall.
“I think they’ve at least reduced that by $75,000,” Greene said, referring it to Attendance and Facilities Supervisor Bob Owens.
“The $75,000 is that they don’t move any dirt off-site, we’ll find a place for it somewhere here,” Owens said.
“So $610,000 to redo the pipes and redo the grade on the property to the new field instead of the old field,” Greene said.
A vote is expected on the fields soon, potentially during the July meeting.
“You’ll have to decide if you want to go back to the original design, do you want to do the redesign with grass or the redesign with turf,” Greene told the board members. “Look at the prices and decide what you want to spend.”
