A bomb threat that turned into an apparent false alarm led authorities to Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU) Sunday night.
At approximately 7 p.m. that evening, Athens Police Department officers were dispatched to Tennessee Wesleyan University in reference to a bomb threat. This was in response to a call made to Knox County dispatch by an individual claiming that he’d placed bombs in the school and was hiding in a bathroom. He also claimed to be armed.
Police worked with school administration to evacuate several buildings while the situation was investigated. Bomb squad technicians from the Cleveland Police Department responded to assist in checking the threatened building for explosive devices.
When no devices or armed individuals were located, students were allowed to return.
“I appreciate the hard work that TWU has put forth in preparing for events like these. That preparation was evident tonight,” APD Chief Cliff Couch said. “I’m also thankful for the Cleveland Police Department Bomb Technicians and other first responders that helped investigate this situation. Although these types of incidents are often hoaxes, it’s imperative that we err on the side of caution every time. As we always do, APD will make every effort to ensure that the person who made this threat is brought to justice.”
