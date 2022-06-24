Three items were in question Tuesday night during the second and final vote on the City of Athens’ 2022-2023 budget and all three will be funded.
In a 4-1 vote with Council Member Dick Pelley as the lone dissenter, Athens’ balanced budget with no tax increase passed. It wasn’t without questions, however, as council members went back and forth on several issues.
All three had been discussed at length previously, but were rehashed again Tuesday night for a final time. In a 4-1 vote that saw only Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller oppose its addition, $4,600 being set aside for raises at E.G. Fisher Public Library was added back into the budget. The raises were in the original budget, but then were removed during the first vote in May.
Council Member Jordan Curtis brought up adding the raises back into the budget.
“I feel like the time is right that we can increase the allocation to Fisher library to invest in their human capital,” Curtis said. He added that with inflation, gas prices and other costs on the rise, it’s important that the council “make sure they can keep hiring competitively.”
Council Member Frances Witt McMahan agreed with his sentiment.
“The work the library employees do is very vital to our children,” she said, adding that there has been talk of the city absorbing the library as a department and the employees would then need to make as much as all other employees. “(A raise now) would be less effort to try to catch those employees up to where our employees are five to 10 years down the road.”
Lockmiller then reaffirmed his concerns about paying more to library employees and, thus, increasing the city’s maintenance of effort to the library.
“The library employees are not city employees,” he said. “A lot of people work in the city, but we can’t give pay raises to everybody who gives services in the city. Until we can get our employees up to par, I don’t think we should be giving raises to non-city employees.”
The second topic voted on by the council was the funding of the newly created communications coordinator. Lockmiller made the motion to remove the funding for that position, but his motion failed 3-2 with himself and Pelley voting to remove it.
“I don’t want to be creating a new position when I don’t think that’s a major need right now,” Lockmiller said. Witt McMahan concurred with his concerns.
However, Curtis reminded the council that the lodging tax will make up most of the coordinator’s salary and that money can only be used for tourism-related matters.
“The vast majority of the funding for this position is coming from people who are traveling to our community and leaving their dollars behind,” he said. “It makes so much sense to invest a pretty healthy level of recurring revenue of the lodging tax into someone to market and promote our community and grow our brand.”
He said the money is in the fund for this role and it’s continuing to grow.
“I don’t know when the time is right if not today,” he said. “The dollars have to be used for this type of purpose. It’s not as if we’re choosing this over some other city employee.”
However, Pelley argued that “we don’t need this. We can use the funds for many other uses related to tourism.”
Witt McMahan then said her opposition to the position was based in wanting to use the lodging tax money for raises for other city employees.
“If it cannot be used for our current city employees, then I will support it,” she said. “I was hoping to do more for the people we have on staff.”
“This revenue stream cannot go to supplement anything else, including supplementing current employees,” City Manager C. Seth Sumner said. “If it were, we would be using it that way and probably coming with a higher raise.”
After that discussion ended, one more vote was held — this one on capital funds being used for new Pickleball courts by the tennis courts at Ingleside Park. Witt McMahan motioned to remove the $375,000 of funding for this, but it remained in the budget on a 3-2 vote. Witt McMahan and Pelley favored removing it.
“I’m not comfortable at all with $375,000 on Pickleball,” she said. “I’m not against Pickleball courts, but I was shocked at the amount required to build those courts.”
Mayor Bo Perkinson noted that Pickleball is the “fastest growing sport in America” and said that adding these courts would help keep balance in the city’s budget as it would increase recreational activities.
“This is something that’s very important to our parks and recreation,” he said.
Concerns were also raised during the public hearing on the budget as Athens resident Steve Sherlin stood in opposition to spending that much on the courts.
“It doesn’t just bother me, it bothers a lot of people,” Sherlin said. “I’ve not had one person in the public in support of this item. You need to rethink that $375,000 — there are other ways to spend it.”
He suggested as examples increasing funding for roads, sidewalks, benches or adding to the budget things like an overhead walkway at the Tennessee Wesleyan University crosswalk on Green Street, bicycle paths around town, building a larger pool or finishing major projects like Eureka Trail or Market Park.
“There are ways you can use that money better than Pickleball courts,” he said.
Curtis, however, noted that there could be an increase in revenue once these would be installed. He noted that there are currently courts in Dayton and Cleveland and he recently talked with a Pickleball player and explained the city’s plan to him.
“You guys are going to get some pretty big tournaments,” Curtis recalled the man saying. “We have to remain innovative and cutting edge.”
