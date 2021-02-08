MEDIC Regional Blood Center has an immediate, critical need several blood types.
The blood types in highest need are: O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative.
All MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and Community Drives are accepting donations immediately, including the Athens location at 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104.
Location Hours, directions and Mobile Blood Drive List can be found at medicblood.org
MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.
Appointments are preferred. There is very limited availability for walk-in donors.
Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link or by calling 865-524-3074.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center continues to see a steady demand for several blood types, but are not seeing the donors to meet that demand.
As a reminder, the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
Donors will receive a MEDIC gift and coupon for a local restaurant.
