Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) mortgage experts will host a free virtual homebuyer seminar on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.
During the live virtual seminar, Eric Weekley, TVFCU vice president of mortgage lending, and Bryan Fryar, TVFCU mortgage sales manager, will answer mortgage questions and walk participants through the home buying process. Interested parties can submit their mortgage questions in advance and they will address them during the live virtual seminar as personal mortgage experts.
“While the market is moving quickly, people can still find their dream home,” Weekley said. “In the virtual seminar, we will offer tips to help you know the steps to take to help ensure that once your find the dream home, you are ready. Learning more about the mortgage process can truly help make your homeownership journey easier.”
To reserve a spot, visit tvfcu.com/HomebuyerSeminar to register and to submit top three mortgage questions for the virtual homebuyer seminar. By submitting the registration form, it is a person’s official entry for a chance to win a $100 VISA gift card and a TVFCU swag bag of goodies.
This seminar is virtual and can be accessed from any smart device or computer. The recording will be posted on tvfcu.com
For more information about TVFCU, visit tvfcu.com
