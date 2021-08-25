The results of the 2020 Census showed only a modest increase in the population of McMinn County.
The county’s current population, as determined by the census, is 53,276.
Broken down by each of the county’s civil districts, District 1, which is represented by Commissioner Brent Carter of Riceville and Commissioner Tad Simpson of Decatur, increased its population by 10 people — a .1% change.
District 2, which is represented by Commissioner Jerry Millsaps of Athens and Commissioner J.W. McPhail of Athens, showed the largest increase of 557 people — a 5.2% change.
District 3, which is represented by Commissioner Roger Masingale of Englewood and Commissioner Tim King of Englewood, saw a decrease of 362 people — a 3.4% decline.
District 4, which is represented by Commissioner Dale Holbrook of Etowah and Commissioner Charles Slack of Etowah, saw a slight increase of 28 people — a .3% change.
District 5, which is represented by Commission Chairman David Crews of Athens and Commissioner Scott Curtis of Englewood, had its population decrease by 232 people — a 2.2% decline.
Because the total deviation was less than 10% from the previous census, the county has no legal obligation to reconfigure any of its districts. The commission recently established a redistricting committee to address this possibility. The committee is comprised of the 10 members of the county commission.
“All of your five districts are in compliance as we speak,” said County Mayor John Gentry to commission members during Monday’s meeting.
The redistricting committee will meet prior to the commission’s September meeting. Gentry explained that the committee can still make modifications to the existing districts if it chooses.
“That’s up to you all’s prerogative as a committee if you need to make any changes as long as it stays within that 10% deviation,” said Gentry.
Gentry shared some thoughts on the census, particularly its being conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The census seemed to have happened about a year too early for us,” he said. “Every county dealt with COVID and every county is frustrated with their numbers.”
Gentry noted that around two-thirds of U.S. counties lost population in the census, particularly in rural communities.
“We still eked out some growth,” he said.
Gentry added there are reasons to believe the county has grown significantly within the last year. He said more than 500 septic tank permits have been issued over that time, which can serve as an indicator.
“Everyone says you just have to drive the roads of McMinn County to feel the traffic increase and you just look at the home sales this year,” he said. “It looks like, if the census was on the 11th year, it would be a totally different number.”
