Athens Utilities Board (AUB) recently received a $5,000 donation from the Samaritan House of McMinn County for the utility’s Warm Neighbors Fund, which helps customers in need of monetary assistance during winter months.
For every dollar donated to the fund up to $10,000, AUB matches the donation.
“We have so many customers experiencing financial need, especially since the pandemic hit. This donation is going to help those that truly need the assistance,” AUB Communication Specialist Amy McDonald said. “We have already had a frigid winter which has caused energy usage to skyrocket. This will help so many that are having a difficult time paying the increased bill.”
Coordinated Charities manages the fund and helps AUB customers with the energy charges during cold months each year. Anyone needing help with their power bill can contact the assistance coordinators at 423-745-9625.
Those in need are asked for an ID, their bill and any other documents or receipts showing unexpected expenses or the reason they are in need.
“AUB is unique among local power companies because of the opportunity they give customers to directly impact people experiencing need or hardship through the Warm Neighbors Fund,” Coordinated Charities Executive Director Kevin Lane said. “The aid we are able to redistribute to AUB customers is significant for our community. From 2016 through 2020, the Warm Neighbors Fund helped people in our community with anywhere from $16,000 to $27,000 per winter season.
“The weather and economic conditions play a role in our distribution as we respond to need. We were called on to assist more during some years and less during others. But whether the need is great or small, the Warm Neighbors Fund remains a wonderful resource for our community.”
Lane added that donations are extremely important, especially with the impact of COVID-19.
“We are especially grateful for donations this year. During a year when our resources have been called on and stretched more than ever, gifts like this one are amazing,” Lane said.
If anyone would like to help with the Warm Neighbors Fund, they may drop the donation by the AUB office and they will match it and pass it on to Coordinated Charities for distribution into the service area.
