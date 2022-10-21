It’s a different time of year, but the message was the same Wednesday afternoon during the McMinn County High School mock wreck.
The MCHS Life Skills class holds the mock wreck each year in the parking lot adjacent to Cherokee Stadium with the assistance of various first responders, including the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, Athens Fire and Rescue, Athens Fire Department, Niota Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and AMR. Normally the event takes place in the spring around the same time as prom, but Life Skills teacher Susan Ray decided to change that to the fall.
“Being around the football game would have a greater impact on a greater number of students,” Ray said. “If we get this message out early, it’s something we can build on the remainder of the year.”
MCHS student Bryson Newman served as the director for this year’s event.
The mock wreck consists of an MCHS student — this year Ethan Barrett — who portrays an intoxicated or distracted driver who causes a wreck. Other members of the Life Skills class portray students “killed” in the wreck and those grieving for their lost friends.
The wreck is shown to each class at McMinn individually and then there is typically a community showing in the evening.
After each showing is over, speakers give a message to those in attendance. This time, Athens Fire and Rescue Chief Chuck Burris and MCHS teacher Chase Toomey spoke.
“Every year in the U.S., 47,000 people die in car accidents,” Burris said, adding that 126 die every day and two die every hour. “While you’re here, somebody has died. It could’ve been one of you, it could’ve been me in the ‘80s.”
He said one day while he was in high school, a group of his friends wanted to go to a party, but “for some reason I didn’t go.”
He had started working with the rescue squad at that time and noted that a call came in shortly thereafter and he responded.
“I get there and it’s my buddy,” Burris said. “I had to cut him out of the car. You don’t ever forget that.”
Burris warned the students about distracted driving leading to many of these types of incidents.
“Most deaths now are related to texting or when you’re driving and not paying attention,” he said. “Please be careful out there when you’re driving.”
Toomey then recounted his story, relating two wrecks that greatly impacted his life.
“This is real, it’s real for me,” he said. “It’s not just there for shock value.”
Toomey explained that his family was in a wreck when he was 12 years old and he was knocked unconscious from it.
“I remember my mom screaming and the next thing I knew I woke up in a field,” he said. He was eventually taken from the scene in a helicopter.
Toomey’s older brother was riding with his team back from a meet when they saw the wreck and Toomey said when his brother found out they were involved and how bad it was, it had a significant effect on him.
“That really messed him up,” Toomey said, noting that his spiral negatively affected the brothers’ relationship. “To his credit ... he did get better.”
However, Toomey said he struggled to mend the relationship with his brother. Then, in 2015, Toomey’s brother left the house to meet his girlfriend’s family. As he left, he told the family that he loved them.
“I didn’t say anything,” Toomey said. “That was the last time I saw my brother.”
Then, around 4 a.m. the next day, Toomey awoke and “didn’t feel right.”
It was then his father turned on the television and they saw a car “on the edge of the interstate, engulfed in flames.”
“Then we got that knock on the door from the sheriff’s department, confirming everything,” Toomey said.
Toomey said he regrets not telling his brother he loved him, but that there are ways to adapt to tragedies.
“There are two options: we can let it take control of us or we can take control in the situation,” he explained.
He said there are three ways to thrive in the situation: be able to forgive yourself and other people; learn from it; and use it to help other people.
