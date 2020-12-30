Two water main breaks disrupted utility service to some Athens Utilities Board (AUB) customers over the past couple of days.
On Tuesday, AUB reported that there was a main break on Sioux Street.
During repairs, it was reported, the surrounding area experienced low or no water pressure.
Also, on Monday, the utility reported a water main break near Mayfield Lane and East Madison Avenue.
Some surrounding customers were expected to experience low water pressure while repairs were being made.
In both cases, AUB officials thanked their customers for their patience as the work was being done.
