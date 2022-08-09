Cleveland State Community College recently announced the students who made its President’s List, Dean’s List, or Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester.
Each semester, those students achieving a 4.0 grade point average are recognized by being placed on the President’s List, Cleveland State’s highest academic honor.
The Vice President for Academic Affairs will recognize outstanding academic students maintaining a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average by placing their names on the Dean’s List.
Those students achieving a 3.0 to 3.49 grade point average are recognized by being placed on the Honor Roll.
To qualify for these awards, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours of college-level courses during the term.
McMinn County students who earned placement on one of these lists included:
President’s List: Ana P. Gonzalez Alfonso, April C. Amos, Morgan J. Armstrong, Joshua E. Arnold, Meadow B. Atkins, Angela M. Barker, Krista Bohannon, Kaylee L. Brady, Hanna D. Bredwell, Donavon Bumbalough, Darla Fetzer, Wesley A. Gaskins, Harley A. Gray, Kevin T. Hafley, Cora J. Halcomb, Allison Q. Hamilton, Hannah F. Henry, Madison A. Hughes, Natalie R. Hyde, Michael B. Jarvis, Bryson W. Johnson, Ataxia L. Jones, Kennedy King, Molly E. King, Alyssa G. Kirksey, Ivan P. Leger, Jacob D. Martin, Victoria S. Maxwell, Caleb S. McDonald, Taryn M. McGill, Candise M. Melton, Erica F. Moody, Adam L. Price, Kelly G. Prince, Sabrina N. Sentell, Jase G. Spicer, Maggie G. Thompson, Patricia N. Townsend, Raekwon Weston, and Tobbie Woody.
Dean’s List: Travis M. Baldwin, Aubrey E. Barham, Michael D. Clancy, Ashleigh K. Fairclough, William J. Gentry, Trinity R. Hall, Gracie R. Hixson, Emony Y. Kemp, Samuel R. Kennedy, Dustin K. Knox, Mallory A. Lankford, Landon S. Lichlyter, Taylor B. Manis, Emily T. Martin, Jonathan E. Parrott, Brooke A. Potter, Adrian Z. Rundles, Madison L. Sadler, Aizik E. Sinitsky, Daemien K. Snook, Stacie A. Stanford, Sarah G. Stansell, Amber L. Stephens, Ethan S. Weber, and Alexis K. Westbrook.
Honor Roll: Jadah W. Ashcraft, Joshua R. Baker, Elora M. Harris-Battaglia, Claire E. Beasley, Jordan M. Borgard, Mikah Bradley, Ethan S. Brown, Samantha J. Chapman, Dacoda J. Clute, Christopher P. Coleman, Malik N. Croft, Ricky L. Davis, Kayley L. Deal, Katherine G. Dodson, Aubrey R. Fowler, Brant L. Helms, Tucker Howard, Michael T. Hurley, Amanda L. Labeau, Moses N. Malone, David P. Mason, Whitney N. Newman, William C. Prince, Dylan C. Pritchett, Carson B. Rayburn, Daniel A. Rice, Brittany S. Roberts, Matthew S. Sloan, Riley C. Sneed, Samantha G. Thompson, Devon Turner, Tyler a. Walsh, Claudia M. Womac, and Loryn E. Young.
Meigs County students who earned placement on one of these lists included:
President’s List: Alison C. Bennett, Jake Delmotte, Faith I. Griffin, Erika L. Hughes, Ethan T. Kerley, Kaitlyn M. Lawson, Lydia Neubert, Emilee F. Perry, Ella K. Scott, Hunter Serig, and Ansley R. Wade.
Dean’s List: Braylee N. Hart, Glendon T. Peaden, Amanda N. Smith, James H. Tyson, and Joshua S. Wiedmann.
Honor Roll: Kadin Burd, Brandy M. Granger, Brianna D. Lett, Braley M. Moorehead, and Agraciana L. Moreno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.