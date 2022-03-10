A Ten Mile man died in a boating incident earlier this week.
On Sunday, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to a call to regarding people in the water just before 3:30 p.m. on Watts Bar Lake, near Sand Island.
Upon arriving, a TWRA officer and bystanders pulled three adult males from the water, one of which — identified as Gershom Jackson, 42, of Ten Mile — was reportedly unresponsive.
According to TWRA, the three men left out from a nearby campground in a canoe.
Winds were at 15 to 20 miles per hour and waves were white capping.
The water temperature was 54 degrees Fahrenheit and all three were reportedly wearing life jackets.
The men were attempting to swim to shore after their canoe overturned in water depths between 40 and 50 feet. Two of the men were hypothermic and treated on scene. Jackson, however, was pronounced dead on scene and was transported to the Rhea County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Other responding agencies included Meigs County Fire and Rescue, Meigs County EMS, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Rhea County EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.