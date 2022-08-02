NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Human Services has announced three new developments with the administration of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT).
• Are eligible to receive free meals through the National School Lunch Program or attend a Community Eligibility Program, Provision 2 or 3 school.
• Attended a school that experienced a closure or reduction of hours of 5 consecutive days.
• Had a COVID-19 related absence reported to their school during the 2021-2022 school year.
Children are automatically enrolled in P-EBT for the 2021-2022 school year according to records provided by Tennessee schools regarding excused absences and closures related to COVID-19. No application is required.
Eligible children will receive approximately $7.10 per each excused absence day, related to COVID-19.
The total amount of P-EBT benefits will vary for each eligible child.
If the child already has an active P-EBT card, benefits will be added to that card. If a new P-EBT card is needed, visit www.connectebt.com or call 1-888-997-9444.
If the child has not received P-EBT before, a new EBT card will be mailed to their home.
Parents can login to the P-EBT Parent Portal at onedhs.tn.gov/parent to view P-EBT benefits, link their child(ren), verify or change address, and sign up to receive text message notifications.
If approved, reconsideration benefits will be issued in September 2022. To learn more about the reconsideration process, visit www.tn.gov/humanservices/p-ebt/school-year-2021-22-pebt-reconsideration-process.html
P-EBT is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).
Both departments were instrumental in developing P-EBT plans and taking the steps necessary to identify eligible children and distribute benefits.
• Be 6 years old or under, and
• Live in a household currently receiving SNAP food assistance benefits
Child Care P-EBT benefits were issued in one lump sum payment on July 28 on the household’s existing SNAP EBT card.
The amount of Child Care P-EBT benefits vary for each eligible child and household based on the child’s age and number of months over the August 2021 to May 2022 timeframe in which the family received SNAP benefits.
For more information, visit www.tn.gov/content/tn/humanservices/p-ebt.html
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021, and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provide the Secretary of Agriculture authority to approve state agency plans to administer P-EBT.
Approved state agencies may operate P-EBT when a school is closed or has been operating with reduced attendance or hours for at least five consecutive days during a public health emergency designation when the school would otherwise be in session.
