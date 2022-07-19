Meigs County Schools was announced as a recipient of the Tennessee Department of Education's 2022-2023 Perkins Reserve Grant, which will enable them to upgrade their mechatronics program.
This year’s Perkins Reserve Grant recipients submitted applications for programs, initiatives, and strategies that "help to foster innovation by identifying and promoting CTE programs, practices and strategies to prepare individuals for non-traditional fields."
Some applicants sought funding to provide drone technology and industry credentials for multiple programs, new culinary arts equipment for students and a STEM makerspace for project-based opportunities.
Other applicants focused on creating a school-based enterprise offering wireless internet service to eliminate barriers to student success and modernizing welding with industry standard equipment.
Meigs County Schools received $135,692 for developing and implementing a new mechatronics program of study.
"We were very excited," expressed Meigs County Schools Director Clint Baker. "The mechatronics program has been thriving during the past couple of years so this will really enhance what they can do."
Carmen Choat, the CTE director for Meigs County Schools, applied for the grant with the intent of using the grant for new equipment.
"She did a really good job filling the grant out and making sure that we were able to secure this money," Baker said. "We are in a partnership with Cleveland State for mechatronics, so students will also be making several trips during their grading period to meet with folks at Cleveland State and get hands on experience. For our people here this will help expand our program and get kids industry certified."
He noted the end goal was to get the students who become industry certified prepared for high paying and high demand jobs.
"The mechatronics program is similar to robotics but it is combining electrical, pneumatic, mechanical and PCL components," Baker stated. "I believe what they have purchased was pneumatic and hydraulic student trainers that will allow the students to be really hands on."
Meigs currently isn't pursuing any other grants, however Baker noted they may start pursuing more soon.
"There are several windows that are open and most people aren't going to use them until after Christmas because there are still a lot of unanswered questions about what can and can't be done with the money," Baker said. "This is something that was in the governor's budget, so basically for this innovative school model, all middle schools in the state are eligible for $500,000 over a four year period and all high schools will be eligible for $1 million over four years."
He noted that this model was set per school and not by district, allowing for all high schools within a single county to be recipients of the same grant.
"It is non-competitive so you don't have to compete with the grant process. You will still have to fill the grant out but you don't have to compete with other schools to get it," Baker stated. "Most people need space. We need facilities with space to put new things, but we aren't sure if that is what they will allow the money to be used for so we really have a lot to think about ... so we will just wait and see how things pan out. We are very thankful to have received this money and we are very grateful to the state for allowing us to do this. I want to thank Mrs. Choat for doing an excellent job of filling this grant out."
