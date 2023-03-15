An “icon” in local law enforcement passed away recently and she was remembered by those who knew her.
Sue Martin passed away on March 9 at 85 years old, after a 40-year career in law enforcement. Much of that time in law enforcement was spent in McMinn County, as she began as a police dispatcher in Etowah and concluded as a deputy with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department.
Martin was born in Salem, Oregon in 1937 and joined the United States Air Force while living in the New York-New England area. After being honorably discharged from military service, she and her husband moved to his original hometown of Englewood in the 1970s.
In 1979, she took a job as a police dispatcher in Etowah and then moved on to dispatching for the City of Athens and worked for the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department for a period under then-Sheriff D.T. Nation. After a brief stint away from law enforcement when she took a route filling cigarette vending machines, she returned as a corrections officer in Loudon County.
After doing that for a while, then-McMinn County Sheriff Steve Frisbie called and asked her to come back and she did so, serving under him and current Sheriff Joe Guy to close out her career.
“She was a dedicated officer, respected by elected officials, judges, attorneys, other officers and even inmates,” Guy said. “She loved people and loved our county.”
Martin’s duties with the sheriff’s department included corrections officer, litter grant officer and court officer. She also worked each election night in the county for several years. But those who knew her emphasized her personal traits as much or more than her professional characteristics.
“She had a wonderful sense of humor and was a person of deep faith,” Guy said. “She made everyone around her better. We will truly miss her.”
MCSD Chief Deputy Matt Blair said it was Martin’s general demeanor that really stood out to him.
“She always had a smile on her face,” he said. “No matter what, she was always the same. She was always in a good mood, gave a kind word and talked about the Lord.”
MCSD Jail Administrator Jason Bautsch, who worked extensively with Martin, referred to her as an “icon” of local law enforcement.
“She has been a staple of this department for decades,” he said. “If you were wrong, she’d tell you, but she’d say she still loved you. She always told you what you needed to hear. She will be sadly missed.”
In 2015, Martin stepped back from full time work, but didn’t want to retire completely, so Guy and Blair found ways for her to keep contributing as a public servant.
“She never quit fighting — she found something she could do even when she was part time,” Blair said.
Bautsch said her dedication will be very difficult to replace — both for the profession and the community.
“She served this community better than anyone I’ve ever known or probably ever will know,” he said. “She set the standard for what we can all aspire to. When you get into this business ... she provided the type of motivation and mentorship everybody would be lucky to have.”
Echoing Guy’s sentiments, Blair noted that even when things got contentious in a court room or with inmates, people’s respect for Martin was always there.
“She would hold a very tight ship, but she never got complaints,” he said. “She was respected that much.”
“The amount of loyalty she had to this department and this county was second to none,” Bautsch added.
