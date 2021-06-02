Main Street Athens has received a number of accolades since its designation in February 2016.
Following national recognition last summer for spearheading collaborative efforts to create safe public forums for community conversations on race relations, the non-profit organization has earned statewide distinction.
The City of Athens was named a “star pupil” by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and, as part of this recognition, state directors Nancy Williams and Brooxie Carlton direct other cities to Athens as an example of many best practices, notably for implementing and practicing fruitful collaboration.
On Friday, May 21, Main Street Athens hosted Virginia Alexander, assistant director of the Upper Cumberland Development District (Cookeville) and three staff members to learn about the partnerships and resources that have contributed to the organization’s success.
The guests convened at The LITE House Innovation Center for a day full of conversations and tours to learn more about Main Street, new city developments and techniques to foster community collaboration.
The agenda included presentations and question-and-answer sessions with Lisa Mayfield, board chair, Main Street Athens; Rob Preston, Athens Area Chamber of Commerce; Lisa Dotson, Main Street Athens; Lauren
Brown Shepherd and Scottie Mayfield, Athens Area Council for the Arts; Ann Montgomery, The LITE House; Lindsey Ferguson, Economic Development Authority; and C. Seth Sumner, City of Athens.
Following lunch from a downtown restaurant, Sumner took guests on a driving tour of Athens noting many of the historical, cultural and natural assets, including Market Park Pavilion, The Arts Center, Eureka Trail, Mayfield Visitor Center, E.G. Fisher Public Library/The Wetlands, McMinn County Living Heritage Museum, the construction site for the new Athens City Primary and Intermediate schools, DENSO Eco Park, and Tennessee’s first Higher Education Center.
