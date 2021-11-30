Bowater Credit Union Member Cheyenne Whitehurst has won a $1,000 Pay It Forward prize for one of her favorite non-profits in the area, Grace and Mercy Ministries.
Bowater Credit Union has asked its members to nominate their favorite non-profit helping people in the counties eligible for credit union membership: Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Polk. Up to five $1,000 prizes are awarded each year and Grace and Mercy Ministries is the third winner of 2021.
Grace and Mercy Ministries is a community outreach that seeks to feed the hungry, reduce poverty, restore dignity and foster self-reliance.
“We meet a physical, social and spiritual need,” said founder and Executive Director Tanya Murphy.
The ministry provides free lunch on Mondays and Fridays, currently serving an average of 90 meals each time. The food is the physical need being met, but Grace and Mercy also provides a place for people to gather together and pray together.
Whitehurst learned about Grace and Mercy Ministries from her church, Sandford Baptist Church in Athens. In her entry nominating Grace and Mercy, she acknowledged “even a single dollar can make a significant difference, so you should not stop giving, especially in our small community.”
She also wrote that “Our consistent and enthusiastic efforts are contagious and they might motivate others to do the same.” For more about Grace and Mercy Ministries or to make a donation, visit http://www.gracemercyt.org/
The Pay It Forward program will continue in 2021 and that means any member of Bowater Credit Union can nominate their favorite non-profit for a $1,000 Pay It Forward prize. Up to five prizes will be given out in 2021 and the deadline to be considered for the next prize is Nov. 30.
