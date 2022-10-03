The McMinn County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is providing another opportunity for local residents to find out the views of people seeking to be part of Athens government.
The organization is set to host a public forum to introduce the community to candidates for the Athens City Council and Athens City School Board.
The forum will be held on Oct. 11 at Athens City Middle School starting at 6 p.m. This will follow the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce holding a forum this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ascension Life Church.
McMinn County Branch NAACP President Rev. Benjamin Jackson Jr. said the need of the forum rose from public concern.
“We have heard from several residents in the community who were having difficulty in choosing who to vote for in the upcoming city council and school board elections,” Jackson said. “It is a large field and it is difficult to know where everyone stands, so the purpose for the forum is to give the voters of the city of Athens the opportunity to hear the candidates and to discuss the issues of importance to them in this upcoming election.”
He believes hosting these types of events is important for the community.
“This lets you know where the candidates stand as a result of the positions that they take on particular issues,” he noted. “For example, on the ballot we have the ending of the slavery exemption and we are hoping that they vote to end legal slavery and many people don’t even know that that is on the ballot. That is just one hot topic and there are many others concerning issues from book banning, rights to teachers and more.”
Constitutional Amendment #3 on the ballot this November is an attempt to change wording in Article I, Section 33 of the state constitution from banning “slavery and involuntary servitude” in all cases except as punishment for a crime to banning it without exception.
Jackson stated this forum would act in support of the candidate forum being sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I would say this is to take that a step further because there will be those here that won’t be participating in that forum so we wanted to give them another opportunity to address their concerns,” he noted. “Also, with the name recognition of NAACP it may also spur up those who may not go to a forum to arrive and share. It also gives the candidates the opportunity to share with people who may not appear at the other forum.”
According to Jackson, the forums have been successful in the community in the past.
“There is so much that has happened on the national and federal level ... We believe this is a good opportunity for people to re-engage themselves with important issues that concern our constituents in the communities and for them to take a more active role in the importance of voting,” he expressed. “We believe this election will drive people to a level of excitement and that they will want to know where the politicians stand on issues.”
His hope is that the community will be further informed and continue to have conversations about the candidates and topics on the ballot.
“I have a term that I use and that is an educated person is always the best person to vote,” he stated. “One who can have a more defined reason to factor in where the candidates stand on concerns of others ... That will invigorate others to not stand on the sidelines and to get involved and to take advantage of their right as Americans to vote.”
The NAACP is challenging and welcoming the community to attend the forum.
“We are going to have a format that will allow (citizens) to actually pose the questions, which will be screened ahead of time,” he noted. “We want to make sure the questions are appropriate to ask but everyone will have the opportunity to share their voice on matters that we will pick ... As a part of the faith community, I am a pastor and I believe that it is our social duty to take an active role in the community concerns. I believe it is our Christian duty and also our imperative whether we are Christians or not. As long as we are an American citizen, I believe it is our duty to take advantage of our the right that we have so I am hoping and praying that the concern level will be high enough that people will answer the call and play an active role in shaping the future of McMinn County, especially the Athens area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.