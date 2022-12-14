The Friendly Fellow Club has seen a surge of more than 100 applications over last year’s number for food baskets.
The club is asking the community for additional donations to ensure it can meet the increased demand for assistance.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization that, for more than 80 years, has provided food baskets to local families to get them through winter. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made online at friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325.
Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club. Notes can be left in the online giving portal or with the check for honorariums or memorials.
The following are the most recent donations to the Friendly Fellow Club:
• In honor of Linda Garza and Jimmy Small, from Jim Thompson: $200
• In memory of John Ray McKeehan, from Jona Garrett: $200
• In memory of C.D. and June Hagaman, from John Hagaman: $100
• From Davis and Carole Haynes: $100
• From Richard and Joni Fortney: $250
• From Keith Memorial United Methodist Church Parlor Sunday School Class: $150
• In loving memory of Bob Sevigny, from Eric, Dana, Hope and Abby Newberry: $350
• In memory of Bill and Betty Burn and James Allen, from Joe and Cathy Allen: $150
• In memory of John Milton, from Joyce Milton: $100
• From Janet and Steve Burce: $100
• From Mayfield retirees: $100
• In honor of East Athens Baptist Church, from Dr. and Mrs. Robin Pierce: $200
• From members of the Athens Kiwanis Club: $1,000
• In memory of Robert L. Trotter: $100
• In memory of Bill Davis, from Joyce Davis: $50
• In honor of our grandchildren Jack, Caroline, Ben and Demi, from Tom and Teresa Hughes: $200
• In memory of Rev. David L. and Juanita Hudson, Clifford and Mary Jewell Orton, and James Orton, from Fletcher and Frances Hudson: $500
Community members always lend a hand packing Friendly Fellow Club baskets. This year, boxes will be packed on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, located off Highway 30 between Athens and Etowah.
Volunteer help has made it possible for the Friendly Fellow Club to pack approximately 500 boxes within an hour’s time each year. Volunteers can also help to distribute boxes to registered families the following day at the same location.
Boxes will be distributed at the same location to eligible households on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information about the Friendly Fellow Club, visit friendlyfellows.org
