Decatur’s Taste of the Town event will soon be kicking off.
The Meigs County-Decatur Chamber of Commerce is currently working on its Taste of the Town event that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at noon with BBQ tasting starting at 4 p.m. in Downtown Decatur at the courthouse square.
“I am very excited for this event,” said Meigs County Chamber Coordinator Claire Beasley. “We have grown the event this year compared to what it was last year.”
New additions to the event include live music and a cornhole tournament.
“That is just more that we can bring in from surrounding counties,” she noted. “We are still taking applicants for cooks and for vendors. If anyone is interested and has any questions please e-mail me at coordinator@meigschamber.org”
There will also be a vehicle show included in the festivities during Taste of the Town.
“We will also be doing a cruise-in for cars, trucks, jeeps and motorcycles at noon at the corner of Able Street,” Beasley noted. “Anyone who is interested in participating in that is free to arrive. There is no registration required for the cruise-in.”
This is the city’s second year hosting the event and the chamber hopes to see Taste of the Town continue to grow.
“I think this event means a lot because it is a chance for the locals to show off their cooking skills and it is unlike any of the other events that we have in Decatur,” Beasley expressed. “This can pull in different types of people and we are hoping that everyone can have great family fun before the holiday season. We hope that everyone will come out, enjoy the music and try some really great BBQ. If you want any more information, please e-mail me or check us out on social media under Meigs County-Decatur Chamber of Commerce.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.