The City of Niota’s Fried Green Tomato Festival is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10.
The two-day event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Niota Depot with McMinn County Sheriff and local historian Joe Guy telling the history of the Niota Depot at 5:30 p.m., followed by Bingo at 6 p.m. and the showing of the Fried Green Tomatoes movie at 8 p.m.
A silent auction will also be held during Friday night’s events.
“We are extraordinarily excited for the event this year,” said Niota City Recorder Jeannie Anderson. “This is our 10th annual festival and this will be our biggest festival.”
Anderson noted this year’s event will feature more food and craft vendors than the town has ever had.
While the deadline for the vendors was Thursday, Sept. 1, the town has given an extension for additional vendors.
“We don’t necessarily want to have a lot of similar vendors present, so if there are any unique vendors who would like to participate then we can get them in,” Anderson stated. “The food vendors we try not to duplicate too much.”
Any vendors who are interested in participating in the festival can call the City of Niota at 423-568-2584 by Tuesday, Sept. 6 for further information about the event and eligibility. The event itself will feature a variety of 60 food and craft vendors as well as an extended “Kids Zone.”
Live music will be played during the festival from The Crew, Richie Layman, September Song, and Chris Swain.
Other notable features planned for the event include: axe throwing, Tennessee Wesleyan University Dental Bus, MedFlight helicopter landing and information, antique tractors, Quilts of Valor and more.
“If they don’t have a call out, the helicopter will land around 1 p.m.,” Anderson noted. “They will also have a table for people to sign up for their services.”
Niota Mayor Lois Preece noted the TWU Dental Bus is part of the new dental program associated with the university and will provide information about the services they offer as well as price ranges.
There will also be opportunities to sign up for the TWU community choir.
“People will be able to have fun, do some Christmas shopping, enjoy some great food and just have a lot of fun for the whole family,” expressed both Preece and Anderson. “This is a great family fun day. Our goal is to bring the community together and celebrate the 10th annual festival and have fun in the City of Niota.”
The Niota Gift Shop — which focuses on items that tell the history of the town, its railroad and the 19th Amendment — will also be available during the festival. The gift shop is located inside of the old library that will be in the middle of the festival.
“This event started because the Niota Depot needed some major repairs and this was our first fundraising event to repair the depot,” Preece said. “Now the money from the event will go toward the continued efforts of restoration and maintenance of the depot. We are looking forward to everyone coming out and having a great time. We are excited to be celebrating 10 years of a successful festival and we would like to thank all of the people who have supported the festival.”
