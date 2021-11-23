Kenny Morgan has announced that he intends to run for the Tennessee 3rd Congressional District next year.
“For seven generations, my family has called Tennessee home. The people of this region shaped my life — community leaders, teachers and my family instilled in me the importance of hard work and compassion,” he said. “When these qualities unite great things happen.”
Morgan has more than 35 years of combined experience in the armed services, healthcare, education, chaplainship and as a non-profit leader. He attended Hamilton County Public Schools and graduated from Soddy Daisy High School.
He served in the U.S. Army Health Services Command at Madigan Army Medical Center. He has served the following local organizations: Tennessee Donors Services, Erlanger Medical Center, Hamilton Health Care System and the Family Resource Agency.
Morgan said he and his wife, Dr. Jennifer Davis, a local pediatrician, “believe strongly in investing in our future — our children and their health.” Morgan has volunteered or served in various non-profit organizations throughout the region. He has served on Judd Cancer Center Patient Advisory Board, led T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital (now Erlanger Children’s Hospital) Family Advisory Council, and mentored youth from Bethel Bible Village.
Morgan said he intends to focus his candidacy on healthcare, accelerating student achievement, small business opportunity, safe communities, national security and protecting the Constitution.
Morgan said he is concerned about divisiveness in Washington, D.C. and the influence of big donors from outside the district.
“We deserve better. It is time for someone to represent all of us, not just the economic elite,” he said. “The people of this region inspire me; have taught me to listen well and to follow through. It would be an honor to give back to my district and represent our concerns within the people’s house.”
