The City of Athens and McMinn County have announced improvements to the Eureka Trail’s Athens trailhead, located at 1400 East Madison Avenue, to include the construction of a permanent parking lot and restroom facility.
This construction will require the use of a temporary parking area in Athens through mid-November. Trail users entering the Athens Trailhead will be directed by signage to grass parking on the south or left side of the entrance. Car stops are in the grass and users are asked to pull all the way forward when parking. There are seven spaces available for vehicles only. Vehicles with trailers are asked to park at the Englewood Trailhead, located at County Road 550 directly off Highway 39 across from the BP Station.
Work also continues on the Highway 39 crossing and users are asked to take caution when crossing this and all road crossings.
“These new improvements are one of the most requested items in my office,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks and Recreation. “Having permanent facilities will greatly improve the experience of the daily user and will enhance our ability to host first class events at the trail. I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time of improvement.”
Contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have a pumpkin-themed Facebook Live Storytime and craft on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m.
Grab-and-go craft packets that correspond with the storytime will be available for pick up beginning on Monday. Call the library at 423-263-9475.
Good Faith Clinic will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
• 3:30 — 4:30 p.m. — Drive-through refills. (Stay in car, bring a list of needed refills.)
• 4 p.m. — Sign-ins for physician visits. No additional family members allowed in church or clinic.
There will be no screening or treating patients with COVID-19. These concerns should be addressed through the Health Department or an emergency room.
Anyone with questions about filling out an online job application, posting an item to Facebook Marketplace, or using a new phone is invited to technology help sessions at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
The library, through a grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives, is hosting weekly one-on-one technology help sessions.
Call 423-745-7782 for information or to request a specific appointment time. Appointments are not required.
All classes are free. All library patrons ages five and up are required to wear a mask.
• One-on-One Technology Help Sessions — Mondays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and noon.
• Spanish Language Technology Help Sessions — Wednesdays between 2 and 4 p.m.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 204 and 205 on Washington Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will last until Friday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for the remodeling of a building.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Etowah Carnegie Library invites the public to a special exhibition celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment that secured women’s voting rights in the United States.
The exhibition explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to American’s lives today.
“Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistance” is currently on display and presented courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.
Also on display, “To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote” was organized by the Tennessee State Library and Archives and the Tennessee State Museum with funding provided by the Official Committee of the State of Tennessee Woman Suffrage Centennial. This project was also funded in part by a grant from Humanities Tennessee — an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Etowah Carnegie Library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah.
The Etowah Carnegie Library has new artwork now on display provided by Community Artist League Artist Michele Croslin.
She has studied with professional artists in North Carolina and Tennessee over the last several years, mainly focusing in oils as a preferred medium where she has earned “Best in Show” awards in area art exhibits. Her artwork will be on display at the library until Dec. 1.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces the Ingleside Pool will remain open for pool parties and a weekly swim night as long as weather permits.
Regular open swim hours for the public ended on Aug. 9.
The pool is now open for a weekly swim night from 5 to 7 p.m. each Monday night until the season ends. Private parties will be available for reservation on Tuesday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Swim lessons will continue through Aug. 20 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Prices for weekly swim night will remain $1 per person for all ages and the total occupants will be limited to 45 people at a time. Pool parties are $40 per hour and are limited to groups of 48 or less. Parties can be reserved by calling the Parks & Recreation Department or at the Athens Municipal Building, located at 815 N. Jackson Street.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704, email the department at recreation@cityofathenstn.com, or visit the website at cityofathenstn.com/parks
The Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency (SETHRA) is now accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Criteria for applying online is:
• Someone in the household must have an email address
• Someone in the household must have applied for and received assistance between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2019.
• You must have a way to upload the required documents (Photos from phones are acceptable).
To apply online, visit https://thosolutions.com/tnonlineapplication
Anyone facing a disconnection notice will not be able to apply for assistance online.
For more information, call 949-2191, ext. 142
To apply by mail, call your local office or 1-800-852-6155 and request an application be mailed to you.
Visit www.sethra.us to download an application or to find the link to apply online. You can also email completed applications with all required documents to liheap@sethra.us
