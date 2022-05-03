Bits of advice were given and students were honored on Sunday during The Daily Post-Athenian’s annual Best of Preps event at Athens City Middle School.
Awards were given out in a total of 32 categories to students from McMinn County High School, McMinn Central High School, Meigs County High School and Christ’s Legacy Academy.
Awards stretched across a variety of sports and also included six specialty categories — including the Community Excellence Award, Academic Achievement Award, Comeback Player Award, Coach of the Year Award, Best Female Student Athlete Award and Best Male Student Athlete Award.
This year, McMinn County’s Noah Graybeal and Meigs County’s Toryn Lawson received the best male and best female awards, respectively, while McMinn County girls soccer coach Jordan Jacob won the Coach of the Year Award.
A special section will be inserted into an upcoming edition of The DPA with a full listing of winners.
Also during the event, former MCHS and University of Tennessee football standout Shazzon Bradley spoke to those in attendance, giving the students advice as they look to their future.
Bradley played football at McMinn from 1984 to 1987, then signed with the Volunteers and starred there from 1988 until 1991. He entered the 1992 NFL draft and was taken in the ninth round by the Green Bay Packers.
Bradley also took up boxing, excelling in that sport as well.
On Sunday, he told those in attendance at the Best of Preps banquet that “it’s not where you are, it’s where you’re from.”
Bradley is originally from Niota and noted that Athens “was the big city” to him.
Bradley talked of his academic struggles in school as he battled ADHD and dyslexia, but said it was important to accept the challenge and it’s important for current students to focus on their education.
“If you have a college degree in your hand, you have knowledge, you have power,” he said. “The habits you develop today are the habits you’ll have the rest of your life.”
Bradley also emphasized to the students in attendance that they’re only limited by their goals.
“You can become anyone you want to become,” he said. “You can write laws, you can become Speaker of the House, majority leader, vice president or president. Just because you’re from Athens, Tennessee, a small town, doesn’t mean you can’t be there.”
Bradley also recalled a story when he was at McMinn and he wrestled someone he felt he should have beaten easily.
“I was confident, this was an easy victory,” he said, before noting that he ended up losing the match but was able to bounce back. “He was the vessel God used to humble me. You’re going to get knocked down.”
Bradley closed out his speech by warning the students about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
“These pills and alcohol are not a joke,” he said. “Whatever you do, don’t try any of it. The mind is a horrible thing to waste and you’re that close to losing it.”
