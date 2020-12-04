The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2020 Jimmy Liner Memorial Christmas Parade Grand Marshal is Larry Wallace.
Wallace is a sixth generation native of McMinn County. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Middle Tennessee State University and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Tennessee State University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Executive Institute.
He began his 40-year law enforcement career in 1964 with the Athens Police Department. In 1967, he became a state trooper and was promoted to special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) in 1973.
In 1976, he took a leave of absence from the TBI and was twice elected to serve as sheriff of McMinn County. During his second term as sheriff, he received the Tennessee Sheriff of the Year award from the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association in 1979.
Wallace returned to the TBI in 1980 and was promoted to special agent in charge of the Criminal Investigation Division in 1984. He was appointed colonel and commanding officer of the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1987. He was named deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety in 1988.
In 1992, Gov. Ned McWherter appointed Wallace to a six-year term as director of the TBI, the highest ranking law enforcement official in the state. In 1994, the agency was honored by becoming only the third state criminal investigative agency in the United States to receive international accreditation.
Gov. Don Sundquist reappointed him to a second six-year term in 1998. He continued in that position until his retirement from state government in December 2003. He is the only person in the state’s history to serve as both director of the TBI and colonel of the THP.
Following his retirement, he relocated back to McMinn County. In January 2004, he embarked on a new chapter in his life by accepting employment at Tennessee Wesleyan College (now University) where he developed and taught a criminal justice curriculum.
In 2005, he was named vice president for external affairs. He served in that capacity until 2007 when he was promoted to vice president for administration. In 2010, Wallace was promoted to the office of senior vice president.
He retired from that position in 2015 and was awarded an honorary doctorate from Tennessee Wesleyan University for outstanding leadership and service in 2016.
The Annual Jimmy Liner Christmas Parade is set for Monday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
