Many local veterans have been honored with a unique keepsake from a group of dedicated volunteers.
The Starr Mountain Quilters — the local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation — have been making and presenting handmade Quilts of Valor to veterans for many years. The group has become a fixture at local ceremonies and events that honor those who have served their country.
The club made its latest presentations to six veterans at Monday’s Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony at the Niota Depot. Club member Mary Ellen Nolletti came to the podium to announce the names of this group of Vietnam-era veterans.
Beth Sizemore and her husband, Gene, lead the Starr Mountain Quilters. They were joined at the event by club members Ella Parker and Caroline Dempsey. Each veteran was called to the front of the room to receive and be draped in their one-of-a-kind Quilt of Valor.
Nolletti encouraged anyone with quilting skills to join the group and help them continue their effort of providing veterans with these special gifts.
“We’ve got lots of veterans in McMinn County and we want everyone to have one of these quilts,” she said.
Nolletti shared the origin story of the Quilts of Valor program. It began with the mother of a service member in Afghanistan.
“She had a dream,” said Nolletti. “You know how mothers are. They think about their children all the time.”
The woman encountered a young soldier who was suffering with nightmares and experiencing difficult times.
“She saw someone come in with a quilt and wrap it around the person, symbolizing giving love and comfort and appreciation for the sacrifices, the difficulties, the wounds you still carry — maybe not physical wounds that you can see … the mental scars, the emotional scars — and yet, you press on, and thank you; thank you so much,” said Nolletti to the veterans in attendance.
To date, the national Quilts of Valor program has given 269,525 quilts to veterans. The Starr Mountain Quilters are 15 quilts shy of presenting 500 to local veterans.
“Think about how much time that is,” said Nolletti. “And I assure you that each member of the Starr Mountain Quilters takes each stitch with love and appreciation, and for you Vietnam veterans, to welcome you home.”
The veterans receiving Quilts of Valor on Monday were Harvey McDaniel (Army), Otto Appelt (Army/National Guard), Richard Derrick (Air Force), John Wayne Cornett (Army), Ronald Lee (Army/National Guard) and William Crowden (Army). Pictures of each of the individual presentations may be found on page A11 of today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
Prior to the presentations, Beth Sizemore made an announcement.
“We are in the enviable position, for a change, of being almost to the end of our waiting list,” she said.
She encouraged any veteran or family member of a veteran interested in receiving a quilt to contact the club. To request a quilt or for additional information about Starr Mountain Quilters, contact Beth Sizemore by e-mail at tenfolks@gmail.com or by calling 423-829-5331.
