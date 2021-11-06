For more than 80 years, the Friendly Fellow Club food basket project has been a Christmastime tradition for the entire community in Athens and McMinn County.
Started by J. Neal Ensminger and Frank Buttram, the effort serves households in the community with food to get them through the winter. The Friendly Fellow Club’s work is not possible without the help of people across the community and officials want to get as many people involved as possible to make it a continued success.
How to get involved
The three ways to help are to make a tax-deductible contribution, volunteer or help us spread the word about the Friendly Fellow Club to community members who may be in need or who can help us with our work.
How to donate
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made online at friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325. Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club.
Are donations tax deductible?
Yes. The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations — every single penny — goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
What a donation provides
All contributions pay for boxes of food filled with necessary food staples to help families through the winter season.
How donors are recognized
The Daily Post-Athenian will print listings of donors as contributions come in throughout the season. Donations in honor or memory of a loved one are always a special tribute and are most welcome.
Donors using the online payment portal can add an honorarium/memorial by including that information in the “Add Note” section of the donation portal.
Why donate?
The Friendly Fellow Club is a longstanding organization in the community with more than 80 years of proven experience helping people in the local community. A donation to the Friendly Fellow Club is a way to ensure friends and neighbors who may be struggling get a hand to help them through the holidays.
How to apply for a food box
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 10, applications will be available for pickup from the drive through windows of any McMinn County branch of the following banks: CapStar Bank, Simmons Bank, BB&T, Peoples Bank of East Tennessee or SouthEast Bank.
Applications must be returned to those banks’ drive through windows or mailed by the close of business on Tuesday, Dec. 7. For those wishing to mail applications, send them to Friendly Fellow Club, P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325.
Applicants are asked to return only the white copy of their application and keep the yellow copy for verification purposes when picking up their food box. All applicants must reside within McMinn County in order to qualify for assistance.
How to volunteer
Community members always lend a hand packing Friendly Fellow Club baskets. This year, boxes will be packed at 2115 Redfern Drive in Athens, located off Congress Parkway behind Dooley Tractor Company and on Redfern Drive across from American Bedding.
Whether a person comes by themselves or bring an army of friends with them, the more hands on deck, the better. Volunteer help has made it possible for the Friendly Fellow Club to pack approximately 500 boxes within an hour’s time each year.
Volunteers can also help to distribute boxes to registered families the following day at the same location.
Where will boxes be packed and distributed?
Boxes will be packaged on Monday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. They will be distributed to members of eligible households at the same location on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Who determines which families qualify?
Representatives of local service agencies assist the Friendly Fellow Club Board of Directors in screening applicants and managing the recipient process.
What is needed during pickup?
Boxes can be picked up by members of eligible households on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 2115 Redfern Drive in Athens. Applicants are asked to return only the white copy of their application and keep the yellow copy for verification purposes when picking up their food box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.