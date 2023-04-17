The topic of school safety has been brought up recently due to the tragedy at Covenant School in Nashville.
The shooting in late March claimed six lives, including three students and three school personnel, and has renewed conversations about the best way to ensure safety in schools.
Locally, Meigs County Director of Schools Clint Baker discussed what he’s focused on to improve safety for Meigs County students.
“We have participated in active shooter training several times in the past and we also do intruder drills within each building,” Baker said. “Due to the tragedy of Covenant School, we will be increasing the number of these drills in the future.”
Baker stated that the legislature is currently discussing added training that he is looking forward to taking part in.
“Currently we have really nice camera systems in every building, The elementary and the middle schools have safety vestibules, and the high school has a welcome center,” Baker noted. “When you pull into the high school you will have to speak with a guard who will speak to the office ... You won’t be allowed in unless they allow you in.”
Visitors at the high school will not be able to instantly walk in. They will have to go through an intercom system while being shown on camera.
“That same system is ordered for the buildings,” Baker expressed. “We are also looking into obtaining a bullet resistant film to place on all of the windows of the schools.”
Baker hopes to open the next school year with the film in place on all of the windows of Meigs County Schools.
“We are looking at placing that on all of our entry windows because that was how that lady made it into Covenant School,” Baker stated. “This stuff is really strong and it takes a lot to get through it. We are also looking into one way tint so that we can look out through it but others cannot look into the building.”
Additionally, Baker would like to see increased visits and school patrol by school resource officers and administration.
“Additionally we focus on internal threats as well, such as putting vape sensors in the bathrooms of the schools, because we know that was also a concern for parents,” Baker expressed. “We are working as hard as we can every day to improve our safety. We want to make our schools as safe as we can and we talk every day about ways that we can make things safer.”
The topic of school safety has appeared in the current Tennessee General Assembly’s legislative session in an attempt to make schools safer.
“Hopefully we will see more funding that can be used to up security and more training,” Baker said. “Some of these bills contain more training aspects and we welcome that because we want to do whatever we need to do to keep our kids and our employees safe.”
