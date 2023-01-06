Newly elected Tennessee State Sen. Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun) is anxiously awaiting the start of his first General Assembly session scheduled to kick off on Tuesday.
Lowe was officially voted in as the new state senator during the November election after then-Sen. Mike Bell decided to retire. Lowe’s area of representation includes McMinn and Meigs counties.
“It has been quite a busy few weeks. It has been one thing from the next so you kind of live in the moment,” Lowe said. “There is a humbling side of it and I’m very humbled to serve. I’m reminded how special it is at key moments when I see and talk to people, when I’m in the capitol speaking to other senators. The moment is not lost on you and I’m looking forward to this month doing some of the work.”
Lowe stated that up to this point has been to a series of planning for the upcoming General Assembly.
“Public policy has always been what I do,” he noted. “My time on the (Bradley) county commission made me very aware of how good policy impacts people’s lives, especially the lives of families, and I have admired Mike Bell and his work for a long time. When he decided to retire, sometimes the best way to get something done is to do it yourself, so my interest was continuing that legacy of good governance that we’ve had locally and working for our families.”
He believes the governing body needs to continue the track record Lowe said the state has established in bettering the quality of life for its residents.
“If I can accomplish something in year one it will be to establish the relationships necessary to be very productive in the years to come,” Lowe expressed. “A lot of the job right now, as a newbie in Nashville, is to build relationships with those that you have to work with. You first have to acclimate to the environment that you are moving into and that will be part of the challenge.”
Rather than feeling excitement for the General Assembly, Lowe equated the feeling more to anticipation.
“I get excited about going to my kids’ ballgames, so this is definitely a different emotion but the anticipation is there,” he noted. “Are we going to accomplish good things during this session? That will be a big question until we actually get into this session and get to work.”
Looking towards the beginning of the session, Lowe believes that he is prepared to start.
“I can’t imagine being more prepared,” Lowe said. “I’ve prepared myself with education for years, I prepared myself with study, I have an excellent resource with former Sen. Mike Bell, who has answered all my questions, the caucus leadership has been very approachable and kind, and I’ve been going to Nashville about twice a week to meet various people to make sure that I was caught up with topics before the session begins.”
Lowe stated that his biggest inspiration in life came from both his parents and grandparents.
“They were people of faith and they instilled in me that if people in faith didn’t do the monumental things then who will, because it takes faith to move mountains,” he expressed. “That has been a big part in building a confidence in me that allowed me to even take on something as monumental as politics and putting yourself on the public chopping block of scrutiny.”
According to Lowe’s official biography, in addition to now serving as state senator, Lowe is an author and professor.
He received a Bachelor’s Degree from Lee University, a Master’s of public administration from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and a Doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Tennessee.
He is married to Rachel Lowe, who is a school administrator and counselor, and together they have four children.
Lowe has ties with the Boys & Girls Club, which started his career in youth services, and continues to be influenced by both Lowe and his wife through philanthropy and volunteerism.
He continues to serve select non-profits and foundations through asset management and board service, serves as instructional mentor and professor of public policy for Liberty University, is an executive coach, entrepreneur, venture capitalist and a conservative radio commentator.
His hobbies include spending time with his family and friends, writing, fishing and hunting.
“Life moves at a quick pace and the nature of politics turns people off,” he stated. “I know times are tough but I am going to do my best to share as much as people would care to know. But I can’t make them consume it. I can’t make people pay attention but I promise to be as open and communicative as I possibly can be.”
