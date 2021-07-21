A local man is set to hold a book signing at E.G. Fisher Public Library next week.
Kirk Andersen, the author of “The Poetry and Writings of an Outsider,” is scheduled to be at the library on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to sign copies of his book.
Originally from Chicago, Ill., Andersen has lived in McMinn County since he was 12 years old. His mother was originally from here, moved to Illinois when she met his father and then the family moved back.
Andersen said he was raised “on the outside of society” and that he “never really integrated into society the way other people did.”
His book on the writings of an outsider highlight his experiences, he said, and it is arranged into four categories — poetry, short stories, short shorts and slice of life vignettes that include autobiographical sketches.
Andersen said he wrote the book as an “amusing but serious recollection” of his experiences in life, including his time in Chicago as well as in the U.S. Army.
The journalism major said he has always had an interest in reading and writing and that helped lead him to decide to publish this book. His influences include George Orwell, Ayn Rand, Harlan Ellison and Ray Bradbury.
“I want to write stories that are timeless and transcend any time period,” Andersen said.
