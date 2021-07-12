Two McMinn County residents completed their journey to recovery during a graduation ceremony on Friday.
Nathan McDaniel and David Crabtree both were honored during the 10th Judicial District’s Recovery Oriented Compliance Strategy (ROCS) Program graduation last week.
The ROCS Program is an alternative court program to manage low-risk, high need drug and mental health offenders.
The program targets those who have an urgent need for treatment but do not qualify for drug courts and the program confronts the addiction by assessing the offender for a treatment program with frequent accountability to the criminal justice system.
As a result of the program, jail population is reduced, which saves taxpayer dollars and the offenders receive treatment. The program has been in place since 2018.
The graduation event last Friday was held at the Monroe County Justice Center and featured nine graduates, two from McMinn County and the others are residents of Monroe County.
McDaniel was convicted in 2019 and had to serve six months in jail before he was allowed to go on probation for treatment through the ROCS docket.
“At his first ROCS review, the very first time that he came in court, he said this was the first time in 15 years that he had been drug free,” Judge Sandra Donaghy said. “As instructed he complied with treatment and provided proof that he was going to his meetings. Nathan found a job and began to pay on the restitution to the victim (from his conviction). He owes a big amount of restitution and it is likely that he will be paying on it for years and because of owing that restitution he is presently ineligible to reinstate his driver’s license. But even with that impediment he works full time and continues to attend community support groups.”
While completing the program, McDaniel recovered custody of his children and his family has moved into his own home.
“Nathan has a way to go but because of his hard work and compliance with the ROCS docket he will graduate today,” Donaghy expressed. “His continued compliance will be monitored by his probation officer as of today, Nathan has been sober for 793 days.”
Crabtree participated in the program without having been convicted of a crime.
“David came to us having never been convicted of a crime but he did have charges and was out on bond. He was placed on the ROCS docket to determine the appropriate treatment program and to monitor his behaviors while he was on bond and potentially intervene before a conviction occurred,” Donaghy noted. “David was sent to Miracle Lake, a faith based residential treatment program. He graduated the program and moved to graduate hall. Throughout his treatment he passed all of his drug screens and reported that he liked the accountability of the program and he actually found time off to be more stressful.”
She noted that he had attempted to find employment through a temp service before changing positions and employers to better himself and best use his skills.
“Currently he works second as a regular employee at Honda and he has been paying his financial obligations,” Donaghy said. “At Miracle Lake, David has grown to be a leader. He mentors others, he leads a Bible study and he leads devotions twice a week. The program director specially came to a ROCS court to speak for David and his achievements. The director said that David is making a difference for others for his devotion to treatment and the sobriety and his leadership to others in the treatment program.”
Aside from his graduation in the ROCS program, and for the success he found at Miracle Lake, Donaghy said Crabtree had also earned a separate award. This one, Donaghy explained, recognizes people who find themselves in a leadership/role model position in helping others overcome their addictions.
“He is being recognized today with the Shepard’s Award and he will graduate the ROCS docket,” she noted. “David is in full compliance and he has remained sober for 651 days.”
