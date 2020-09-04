McMinn County is saying a fond farewell to its longtime physician at the McMinn County Justice Center.
Dr. Nathan Trentham has been the jail physician for 20 years. McMinn County Mayor John Gentry announced at Monday night’s McMinn County Commission meeting that Trentham has submitted a notice of his intent to resign from that post, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.
Gentry said Trentham has given the county some time to explore options for his replacement.
“We have always been approached in the past by these companies that do medical care for inmates and when we’ve showed them what we spend, they say, ‘Don’t stop,’” explained Gentry. “They all backed off. They wanted to provide nurses at more money than what we paid for our nurses, the jail doctor and our hospitalizations.”
Gentry estimated Trentham has saved county taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars during his tenure.
“It’s a unique skill set,” Gentry said of the work of a jail physician, referring to the dynamics of standard medical care versus treating an inmate.
Gentry said his office is working to prepare a resolution honoring Trentham’s service to be voted upon by the County Commission at a future meeting.
Trentham is an internal medicine physician practicing in Etowah and a staff physician at Starr Regional Medical Center.
