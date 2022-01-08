United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties is now accepting nominations for the Dick Dyer Community Service Award.

“The Dick Dyer Award is a community service award given each year to an individual who exemplifies Mr. Dyer’s exceptional vision and caring spirit for the community,” stated a news release from United Way. “As the first United Way director, Mr. Dyer worked tirelessly to provide the community with services that meet the most pressing needs. His vision and leadership made our community a stronger and more caring place to live and work.”

The recipient of the Dick Dyer award should have made significant contributions to the community through church or civic activities and made a lasting impression through his/her work. The award recipient is chosen by a panel of previous recipients.

The award will be given at the United Way Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Feb. 10.

In addition to being named the Dick Dyer Community Service Award recipient, the person chosen will also represent McMinn County as the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award recipient. The governor’s office established this award to recognize ways volunteers strengthen communities, increase volunteerism to meet compelling needs and show that volunteering is rewarding and part of what it means to be a Tennessean.

The award will be presented at a ceremony hosted by Gov. Bill Lee in Nashville.

To submit a nomination, mail it to P.O. Box 1681, Athens, TN 37371. Interested parties may also e-mail it to unitedway@unitedwaymm.com or drop it off at the United Way office at 313 Maple Street. The deadline for submission is Feb. 1.

Previous Recipients:

1990 James H. Willson

1991 C. Scott Mayfield

1992 William Sullins

1993 No Award Given

1994 Jane Webb Higgins

1995 Lawrence Roseberry

1996 William Grater

1997 Milnor Jones

1998 No Award Given

1999 J. Ross Dodson

2000 George R. Price

2001 Harold “Prof” Powers

2002 Joseph F. Jaquish

2003 Dixie Liner

2004 Bryan Jackson

2005 Floyd “Jack” Bowling

2006 Jo Fleming

2007 Ralph Baldwin

2008 Charles “Buddy” Liner

2009 Pastor Kern Eschette

2010 Priscilla Cornwall

2011 Linda Garza

2012 Mintie Willson

2013 Frank Davis

2014 Joe Riley

2015 Ray Johnson

2016 Mary Brown

2017 Ben Wilson

2018 Jeff Brandon

2019 Carole Haynes

2020 Debbie Harrison

