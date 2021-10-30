McMinn County officials are navigating multiple fronts to provide funding for infrastructure development and improvements.
The county has already received an application from Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) for a portion of the $10.4 million of federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) COVID relief funding allocated to McMinn County.
Initially, counties were advised by the state comptroller’s office not to draw from this fund until they receive the full allocation. McMinn County has received half of its total allotment at this point.
The initial concern from the comptroller was that final rules had not been released regarding approved uses for this money. However, the guidance has since been revised due to concerns that, if the money was not being used by counties, the federal government may take it back.
“It has to be obligated no later than December of 2024, and then spent by 2026,” explained McMinn County Mayor John Gentry of the county’s ARP funding.
The state has earmarked additional federal dollars it received through the ARP program for broadband expansion. VEC’s application to McMinn County is for the county to supply part of the matching funds required in this state broadband fund.
Gentry explained that the state has decided to send an additional direct allocation to its counties from the state’s portion of ARP funding. McMinn County’s share of this money is about $8.4 million. It’s up to the counties to decide how to distribute these funds, which must be used on water and/or wastewater projects and require a 30% local match.
This additional allocation from the state will allow McMinn County to use its $10.4 million in ARP funds primarily for broadband expansion and to contribute to improvements at the county schools.
In discussions during last week’s McMinn County Budget Committee meeting, members decided to supply $1.5 million in matching money for VEC’s application for the state’s broadband funding. A third of the match will be supplied from the county’s $10.4 million in ARP money, with VEC supplying the remaining two-thirds.
The McMinn County Commission voted unanimously in favor of providing these matching funds.
“It helps (VEC’s) competitiveness in the program if the local government says ‘It’s important enough for us to put money into it,’” said Gentry.
If their application is ultimately approved by the state, VEC could provide broadband coverage for about 25% of the county. Gentry anticipates similar additional requests from the county’s utility providers for assistance in broadband expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.