When it was first announced that Piedmont Lithium was coming to Etowah, it was reported that it would bring 117 jobs to the town. Recently, company officials gave more information on the employment plans.
Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Kris McVey discussed the number of prospective employees the company is looking at.
“We are really excited about the work that we do and working with each other,” McVey said. “One of the things that I am so proud of is the team that we have already been able to assemble and the opportunity to bring more people into the business and industry.”
According to the presentation by Piedmont during their community meeting that was held on Friday, Feb. 24, the company plans to support roughly 120 direct jobs.
“I have the fun task of talking to a lot of candidates and people are excited about lithium, they are excited about this new technology, they are excited about the space and they want to get in on it,” McVey expressed. “When it comes to HR, which is one of the areas that I look after, we have big growth plans and a pretty extensive hiring plan for Tennessee.”
Currently Piedmont plans to recruit “key management positions” in late 2023 to early 2024.
The positions they will be hiring for consist of plant manager; safety, environment and health manager and technician; construction safety manager; maintenance reliability manager; and human resource manager. Additional expected positions include chemical plant operators and technicians, logistics, warehouse and machine operators, electrical technicians, quality manager, production manager, maintenance utilities supervisor and administrative assistance.
“We have begun collaborations with key education partners because a lot of our jobs are going to require a significant amount of training before the plant starts operating, so we know that we are going to have to have programs in place so people can start getting trained before any product gets made,” McVey stated. “That may be six to 12 months of training. It’s a long process, but we will partner with the vendors of our control systems to put those training programs in place with our education partners.”
Conversations are already in the works with the McMinn County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA), South Tennessee Development District, Tennessee College of Applied Technology — Athens and the Advanced Technologies Institute of Cleveland State Community College.
“We currently have the Piedmont website that people can view and we are in the process of revamping our community website that will be dedicated specifically to the Tennessee project,” McVey said. “I knew we had to get a careers page and we actually just engaged with a contractor to upgrade our site and add a career site so we can start posting opportunities.”
McVey also hopes to eventually have the ability to allow people to apply in person as well.
“We are looking for office space and our hope is to be in downtown Etowah,” she noted. “We have an offer on a building right now and we are working with some structural engineers to see the condition of the building and to see how much work it would take to get it in safe and usable condition ... that is our goal and we are working on it. I would really like to see it as an employment center as well where people can get information about the jobs and how to apply.”
