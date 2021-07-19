The annual McMinn Regional Job Fair this year was a success, according to officials, distributing 625 applications onsite with many others distributed online.
The event was held on July 15 at Athens Regional Park, giving both employers and job seekers an outlet to find one another.
According to Executive Assistant and Workforce Coordinator for the McMinn County Economic Development Authority Kimberly Anderson the event was “super successful.”
“I was super pleased when I got home that night and we had a lot of positive feedback,” Anderson said. “I had many people walk up to me during the event and tell me how great the job fair was going and that they were impressed with the turnout, so I was very thankful to our community that it went really well.”
Approximately 275 job seekers attended from 10 counties, with people coming from even as far as north Georgia.
“This had turned out better than I had anticipated,” she expressed. “We had hoped for a large turnout because of the pandemic. We knew a lot more employers were looking for employees, so had assumed there would be a larger employer turnout than normal. Typically in the past the job seekers usually landed around 250 to 300 so I was ecstatic that we even got anywhere near that number, so I was really impressed.”
More than 45 employers and training providers from seven surrounding counties attended the job fair as well.
“I think due to the pandemic we did see much more of a turnout in employer size, so I think if you were a business or an industry, this job fair might have felt more significant,” Anderson stated. “On the job seeker side, I don’t know if it felt more significant to them just because so many people are hiring right now. They have a lot more options and opportunities to negotiate things.”
Looking ahead, Anderson would like to improve the job fair and has received suggestions from employers.
“I talked to all of my employers as they came in and they had some suggestions about different time availability so that job seekers on different shifts would have more time to attend,” she noted. “Especially if you are a day shift worker and you couldn’t leave during your lunch break to attend, so we are looking at a lot of comments for maybe opening up some different opportunities for people as well and maybe some different locations that could hold a little bit more employers.”
She noted they maxed out the number of tables that could be placed within the conference center at Athens Regional Park for this event.
“We had to turn people down as the day approached because we didn’t have space or a table for them,” Anderson said. “We even had some people set up outside under a tent or something similar just to include as many people as we could, so I think we are going to start looking for ways that we can include more employers as well.”
Anderson expressed her gratitude to those who helped make the event successful.
“I want to thank all the employers and training providers who participated, as well as all our sponsors and volunteers who helped make this event so successful. I am honored to be part of such a positive community that supported this event and rebuilding our local workforce post-pandemic,” Anderson said. “All partners/sponsors were McMinn County Economic Development Authority, Southeast Tennessee Development District, Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Athens, Etowah Chamber of Commerce, American Job Center, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Cleveland State Community College, Tennessee Wesleyan University and WJSQ/WLAR.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.