MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education will meet in regular session today at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.
Election Commission will meet on Tuesday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. Commissioners will be locking provisional ballot bags and training on machines and procedures for Election Day.
County Commission will meet on Monday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
ATHENS
City Council will meet on Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAH
Board of Education will meet on Monday, April 18, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
DECATUR
Board of Aldermen will hold a budget workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at the Decatur Municipal Building.
