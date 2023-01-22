NASHVILLE — Tennessee ended 2022 with continued low unemployment across the state. The seasonally-adjusted rate for December came in at 3.5%, which was unchanged from November. For the entirety of 2022, the statewide unemployment rate reached a low of 3.2% and never went above 3.5%.
In a year-to-year comparison, the statewide unemployment rate is down 0.1 of a percentage point from 3.6% to 3.5%.
Tennessee employers sustained job growth in December, adding 1,500 non-farm positions statewide. The largest increase came in the trade, transportation, and utilities sector. The government sector added the second-largest number of jobs, followed by the mining, logging, and construction sector.
Over the year, Tennessee’s businesses helped the state’s economy grow with an increase of 104,800 new non-farm jobs. The education and health services sector experienced the largest increase in new jobs, followed by the trade, transportation, and utilities sector, and then the leisure and hospitality sector.
Nationally, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly when compared to November, down 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5%.
Employers across the state continue looking for skilled and qualified workers to help their businesses and the economy thrive. Job seekers in Tennessee can search through hundreds of thousands of job openings or find the American Job Center closest to them by logging onto TNWorkReady.com
Adult Education in Tennessee can prepare job seekers to find impactful employment. From earning a high school equivalency diploma to college prep courses, and English-as-a-second-language courses, there are programs available in every county across the state.
The state of Tennessee will release unemployment data for all 95 counties on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 1:30 p.m. CST.
