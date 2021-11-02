The City of Niota is set to host its second annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle show on Nov. 13.
The event is currently scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the same location the event was held last year.
“It will be in the two blocks, open area, that we own in downtown Niota,” said the Niota Mayor Lois Preece. “I’m excited to see this event come. It will be our second year and our first year was very successful.”
Preece believes holding town events is a great way to promote the City of Niota.
“This event will also help us finish up our city stage,” she expressed. “We thought we had enough, but if we want to do more things to it, it will cost more money so all of the proceeds of this event will go to the stage.”
There will be a $10 entry free per vehicle for the event.
“There will be trophies during these events,” she noted. “These are people’s choice awards. The car divisions will be vehicles up to 1955, then 1956-1975, and finally 1976 and onward will be each car division. For trucks there will be up to 1970 and 1971 and on. And motorcycles have one grand division.”
There will also be a Best of Show award sponsored by Spencer’s Auto Body in Niota.
“When you place your people’s choice award you will get a raffle ticket for prizes at the end,” she stated. “We will also have a food truck there that will serve both lunch and breakfast items, and a DJ to provide music.”
In addition to the vehicle show, Niota officials are also preparing for their Christmas events.
“We will have a Christmas show coming up on Dec. 4 and that will be in connection to the Christmas Boutique at the depot,” Preece said. “The parade will be 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 and the boutique will feature a lot of craft vendors at the depot that will last all day. This is something that we used to do before the pandemic and we are happy to be able to continue it.”
