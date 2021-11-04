Since 1992, Food City has been teaming up with customers to host their annual Race Against Hunger campaign, which raises a substantial amount of money for local hunger relief organizations.
“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support to numerous hunger relief organizations throughout our market area,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.
This year’s program began on Nov. 3 and continues through Nov. 30. Food City customers can make a $1, $3 or $5 contribution as they check out or round up their order total to the next dollar amount.
A full 100% of the proceeds raised will benefit local hunger relief organizations. Approximately six meals are provided for every dollar donated.
Customers who contribute using their ValuCard will be electronically entered to win their choice of a season race package at Bristol Motor Speedway or a $2,500 contribution made to the charity of their choice.
“Millions of Americans need food assistance each year. Food City’s Race Against Hunger program is one way we can help those in need right here in our own community,” said Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing.
“Thanks to the support of our loyal customers and associates, last year’s program raised over $602,400 and we hope to raise even more this year to benefit our friends and neighbors in need,” Smith added.
