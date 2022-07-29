Administrators with both McMinn County Schools and Etowah City School are attempting to get questions answered on a new retention law passed for 3rd graders.
The law states that students in 3rd grade “shall not” be promoted to 4th unless they receive a rating of “on track” or “mastered” on the English Language Arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test.
The retention law has been in effect for a year, however several local school districts have yet to receive any information from the State Board of Education on it. It goes into effect for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
McMinn County Schools Director Lee Parkison highlighted the most relevant portion of the law: “A student in the 3rd grade will not be promoted to the next grade level unless the student is determined to be proficient in English Language Arts (ELA) based on the student’s achieving a performance level rating of on track or mastered on the ELA portion of the most recent TCAP test.”
“There are exceptions to that should the students fail the test. Tutoring and summer school pertain to the exceptions. We recently had around 765 in our summer school program,” Parkison noted.
McMinn County Schools also has a unique system in place, as Parkison brought in a learning loss coordinator to help students catch up from the interruptions brought about from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a new learning loss coordinator this year, Renee Stinson, but this is a position that deals with nothing but after school programs targeting learning loss, specifically in ELA,” Parkison noted. “The position is paid for by a grant and we chose to do this to help our students catch up. I think this is unique to our system.”
The current group of 3rd graders for this year will have lost three months of kindergarten and the majority of their 1st grade school year.
“There are still a lot of unanswered questions and we are still waiting on a lot of clarification on several pieces of it,” said Pre-K-2 Supervisor Julie Goodin.
“Our learning loss coordinator is really able to make a targeted effort towards the needs of these kids and try to help them with what they need and giving them the tools they need in their belt to be successful as the move forward,” 3rd through 8th grade Supervisor Steven Brady added.
If a student is held back in Pre-K through 3rd they could also be held back again while attending grades 4-8.
“Potentially we could have a sophomore in high school that will be 18 years old. If they turn 18 before their senior year they usually drop out,” Parkison said. “That is a big concern of our dropout rate increasing.”
Brady noted that currently statewide 2/3 of 3rd grade students are registering as not proficient.
“You would also be taking students out of their core group of students that they had been with,” Goodin added. “They would also need emotional support because that would affect them, so that is another layer of concern with this and probably more that we don’t even know yet.”
Parkison spoke of the requirements the students would have to face if they are deemed below proficient.
“In the summer school the student will have to have a 90% attendance rate in addition to passing a test at the end,” Parkison said. “Out of that 30 days, if you miss more than three days then we are told that they don’t pass. You have summer activities, vacations, ball camps, church camps and all kinds of things during that time. I don’t even know if there are many children that had a 90% rate from all the kids in our summer program and we only went four weeks and this will be required to go six weeks, so this provides another concern.”
While they have concerns, Parkison noted that he hopes the learning loss coordinator will have a big impact in keeping students from being retained.
“This position is geared towards that,” he expressed. “To help keep these students at reading level.”
Their hope is to be able to prevent any of the students from being retained due to learning loss.
“We are looking to change the structuring of our tutoring program to meet the needs of these grade levels, so we are already looking at making adjustments to the protocols of tutoring in anticipation of this law and what our interpretation of it is,” Goodin stated.
Brady would like to see some “grace” come from the state involving the retention law.
“We are all about helping kids and I’m glad that we are able to offer these summer and tutoring programs,” Brady expressed. “When we talk about retention it feels like a punishment to the kids but we can use these programs to help the kids and not necessarily retain them.”
Etowah City School Director Dr. Mike Frazier said he also has some concerns about the law.
“I’m fine with the retention if the students are not fully on grade level, however I have issues with how they are determining it,” Frazier noted. “I struggle with one or two tests determining if a child is on grade level or not. I think there should be some additional things to help determine.”
Frazier expressed his belief that the state should allow the teachers of the students to provide their thoughts on the student’s abilities as well.
“The teachers have enough knowledge to know if a child is on grade level or not and not base this solely on a test,” he noted. “I don’t have a problem with the test being a part of the process but it shouldn’t be the only thing and the teachers should have a say as well.”
Frazier noted that some students may not be able to perform to their full abilities on a test due to situations such as test anxiety.
“Not everybody is a test taker, so to put that much emphasis on a test and allow that to determine a student’s knowledge is concerning,” he expressed. “I truly feel in my heart that the teacher should have the final say but that is just me. I think our teachers should always be a part of the process.”
His belief on the teachers having the final say is due to the teachers spending “every day” with the students during the school year.
“They know what that child is capable of and what they struggle with,” he stated. “I think our teachers are a critical piece that is missing at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.