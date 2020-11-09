McMinn and Meigs counties will continue their annual traditions of observing Veterans Day in spite of the ongoing pandemic.
VFW Post 5146 in Athens, AMVETS Post 100 in Etowah, and Meigs County government will each hold events on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to honor those who have served this country in the Armed Forces.
VFW Post 5146 will begin its familiar ceremony on the front lawn under the plane at 11 a.m. while observing social distancing guidelines.
“It’s is extremely important to honor our veterans now of all times; this is the most important thing,” said McMinn County Veterans Service Officer Susan Peglow. “Everybody got to go out and vote in an election; every single person was able to do that. And you are not going to be persecuted for who you voted for. You didn’t have to fight to get to go out and vote, and the reason you didn’t have to fight to get to go out and vote is because the veterans have done it for you.”
This year’s event will feature guest speakers from McMinn veterans organizations, as well as the recital of the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem. The McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard will also be in attendance to present the colors.
There may be some additions to the schedule prior to its start.
The traditional post-ceremony meal courtesy of the VFW Auxiliary will be served immediately following the ceremony.
Meanwhile, AMVETS Post 100 in Etowah invites all veterans and their families to its 2020 Veteran’s Day Program. There will be musical entertainment and plenty of food served in a COVID-19 safe fashion.
Gates will close at 10:15 a.m., but there will be a transport provided to the post until 11:05 a.m. Gates will reopen at 11:30 a.m.
The public is invited to attend. The post is located at 205 County Road 813 in Etowah. Anyone in need of assistance should call 423-263-3249.
Meigs County will replace its usual Veterans Day event with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the Meigs County Courthouse at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Proclamations honoring veterans will be read during the event, which is open to the public.
Guests are encouraged to observe social distancing measures.
