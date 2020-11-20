Chelsea Downey’s name was randomly drawn from a pool of members who recently opened a new Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) Perks checking account as part of TVFCU’s “Cartload of Groceries” promotion.
The “Cartload of Groceries” promotion was hosted in celebration of TVFCU’s latest in-store branch inside the Food City located at 841 US 411, Etowah.
Downey had 10 minutes to fill her cart with anything she wanted, excluding alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, money orders, lottery tickets and items falling under the pharmacy umbrella. In addition, she couldn’t run, she couldn’t use any additional bags and she couldn’t have any help pushing the cart or adding groceries. And the last rule was simply to have fun.
When the timer began just outside of TVFCU’s in-store branch, Downey immediately loaded up on diapers and wipes for her four-month-old son. Then she grabbed a coffee maker as she headed to the holiday aisle where she picked up some wrapping paper and gifts. She wrapped up the 10-minute shopping spree by squeezing a bag of dog food and batteries into her cart.
“I really appreciate the grocery giveaway from TVFCU,” said Downey, who worked at Food City as a cashier. “This truly helps with my son’s diaper supplies. I was able to get several packages of wipes and different sizes of diapers for him to wear later.”
As the last item was scanned and the total of $981.33 was announced, a flurry of confetti rained down on register six and Downey.
“The Cartload of Groceries Giveaway was a fun way that we could celebrate the opening of our fourth in-store branch and give back to a member,” said Holly Goines, TVFCU Athens and Etowah branch manager. “We are grateful to Wesley Adams, store manager, and his staff for their help with the giveaway. It took some time to ring up all those groceries.”
TVFCU’s in-store branches feature extended hours to help busy shoppers complete their financial business. In addition, the branches have tvfcuLIVE interactive teller machines that are open Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This technology allows members to complete basic over-the-counter transactions with a personal teller who is working from TVFCU’s headquarters in downtown Chattanooga 12 hours a day, six days a week.
For more information about TVFCU, visit tvfcu.com
