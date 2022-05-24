Summer is nearly upon the area and that means rising local power rates for Athens and Etowah utilities customers.
In Etowah, EUB General Manager Harold Masengil said that rates are expected to rise 6.5% in June, largely due to the transition to summer month rates, which are higher than the transition months between winter and summer.
He also noted that the fuel charge will be higher than normal in June due to increased natural gas prices.
That will lead to an increase of roughly $9.50 on the bill for the average residential customer.
For the first time for AUB, the monthly power rate will push past 10 cents per kilowatt hour next month based on increasing fuel charges from TVA.
June marks the beginning of the summer rate season for TVA distributors, such as AUB.
AUB’s base rate for the summer months is still at less than seven and a half cents, at $0.07412 per kilowatt hour. But TVA’s fuel charge for the month is coming in at $0.02858, which pushes the final rate to $0.10270.
“Many areas of the country have seen power rates in excess of 10 cents per kilowatt hour for quite some time, but we have been fortunate in our area to always come in below that,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
“This month, the fuel cost from TVA, coupled with the fact that we are moving from transition rates into summer rates, will push our final rate past that 10-cent mark.”
While these rates are high, Scarbrough pointed out that they’ve been near this area in the past.
“Hitting the 10-cent mark seems high, and it is for our area, no doubt. But I guess we should remember that we were at 9.3 cents per kilowatt hour in mid-2014 and at about 9.1 cents as far back as October of 2010,” he noted.
Surging natural gas prices are the culprit for the latest boost in cost, he said. The price of natural gas, which TVA uses to fire some of its power generation facilities, has nearly doubled since the lows of the pandemic’s early phase two years ago.
Monthly fuel charges are up around 10% this year versus last. He said that this will likely add about $3 to $5 to a typical AUB electric bill compared to one year ago.
