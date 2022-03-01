The Athens Police Department recently hosted three eighth grade students from Mountain View, E.K. Baker, and Englewood elementary schools, as they job shadowed detectives for the day on Feb. 18.
For this occasion, a mock crime scene was setup as detectives Clary and Purkey showed the students forensic techniques and other procedures required and necessary during crime scene investigations.
“When I train my detectives, we do 40 hours of training,” said Detective Blake Witt. “These students are getting 40 hours of training content crammed into eight hours with some hands-on experience”.
After a thorough investigation of the mock crime scene, the students interviewed the “suspect” and with enough collected evidence were able to get the “suspect” to confess.
“I am very proud of these guys, their attention to detail was amazing and they were very impressive on crime scene evidence collection and preservation,” said Witt.
