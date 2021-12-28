Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has officially launched a capital campaign to renovate three new buildings adjacent to The Arts Center and to make improvements to The Arts Center.
Capital Campaign Committee Chair Scottie Mayfield announced at the Annual Arts Gala in 2020 that early cash contributions and pledges have put fundraising efforts at about half of the $900,000 goal.
“This is exciting and we have a ways to go,” Mayfield said. “AACA is a leader in our community’s arts and cultural programs and we’re optimistic about early support of this project.”
The capital campaign was quickly put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic; arts council leaders, however, continued working to advance the expansion project and in the months since that early announcement have: installed a new roof on the current and new buildings, painted the exterior of the new storefronts and begun interior demolition. Simultaneously, AACA’s building committee has engaged Main Street Studio Architects to develop and finalize construction documents and has selected local contractor, Keith Wilson, to execute the plans starting, hopefully, in early 2022.
As is expected due to the rise in construction cost and enhanced plans, the capital campaign committee has revised their original goal and anticipates needing $1.2 million to create the new Arts Center.
“Projects tend to go this way,” said Mayfield. “The good news is, we already have $831,000 in donations and pledges and are hopeful our organization’s standing in the community will help us earn the $350,000 we have left to raise.”
Since 1979 Athens Area Council for the Arts has provided opportunities for the expression and the appreciation of the arts. AACA’s four decade legacy is possible due to the support of patrons, members, corporate sponsors, Tennessee Arts Commission and local governments.
The investment was evidenced by the organization’s 2004 capital campaign, which allowed AACA to purchase and renovate Harrod’s Grocery into The Arts Center, a home for programming to thrive and flourish.
Since opening The Arts Center in 2005, AACA programming quickly outgrow its space.
“Steadfast community support and demand for our cultural offerings has allowed our programs to continue to grow,” observed AACA Executive Director Lauren Brown. “We need rehearsal space for concerts and theatre, dedicated visual arts instruction space, a separate ceramics studio, additional office space, music rooms, dressing rooms for performers, workshop and construction space, and more restrooms.”
AACA provides educational opportunities to area students and the community at large.
“Research proves students of the arts score higher in testing and better develop cognitive skills,” said Brown. “Expanded programming in visual and performing arts will allow AACA to forge new collaborations and better serve our existing students. We’re thrilled to develop our programming — in a safe and exciting space — to meet the creative needs of our youth.”
The organization also makes an impact on the economy. Arts and cultural economic activity in McMinn County generates around $7.4 million annually and AACA creates tourist spending with an audience from outside the county and the state.
AACA’s Capital Campaign Committee welcomes contributions of any amount, either as a lump sum or in a three to five year pledge.
“AACA is grateful to a number of gracious arts supporters who have helped the organization purchase the buildings and make progress toward the campaign goal,” stated a news release about the project.
For questions about the project, more information or to make a contribution, contact The Arts Center at 423-745-8781 or in person at The Arts Center, 320 North White Street.
Or contact any of the capital campaign committee members: Mayfield, Clarice Baggett, Jim Bagley, Bill Biddle, Sharon Brown, Sandra Boyd, Skylar Dean, Shelley Griffith, Art Kimball, Bob Roseberry and Ashley Walker.
